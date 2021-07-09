Cancel
ELEVATE Atlanta Art Festival To Activate Communities With Art As They REOPEN, REIGNITE & RECONNECT

By Roz Edward
Atlanta Daily World
Cover picture for the articleELEVATE Atlanta Art Festival To Activate Communities With Art As They REOPEN, REIGNITE & RECONNECT. As residents and businesses begin the process of moving forward with hope and optimism past the COVID-19 pandemic, this year’s ELEVATE Atlanta Art Festival will help activate communities throughout Atlanta with art and cultural activities. The festival will include partnerships with art galleries, museums, theaters, performance venues, restaurants, bars, shops, colleges, parks, and libraries. ELEVATE 2021: REOPEN, REIGNITE & RECONNECT will take place from September 5 – October 31, 2021.

