Paris, France is undoubtedly one of the most scenic destinations in the world. With iconic landmarks such as the Eiffel Tower, and the Arc Du Triomphe attracting millions of tourists annually, the city government is taking steps in preserving the peace and order, as well as the safety of the greater majority of the city's residents. This starts with lowering the speed limit within city streets, with the penultimate goal of transforming Paris into a pedestrian-centric city.