Free 12-Pack Of Bud Light To Lightning Fans To Celebrate Stanley Cup Win

By Tampa Bays Morning Krewe
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWell…this is pretty awesome! For those of you who are legal drinking age – you can get a free 12-pack. Yes, a 12-pack of Bud Light!. To celebrate the Tampa Bay Lightning’s Stanley Cup win, Bud Light is giving away a free 12-pack to fans in Florida!. It’s part of...

