Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Martinsville, VA

Do we pass the sniff test as Christians?

By James Pence
Martinsville Bulletin
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleI know that’s an odd question, but, yes, the Bible even tells us that we, as Christians, should have a certain fragrance about us. Paul says in I Corinthians 2:14-16, “Now thanks be to God who always leads us in triumph in Christ, and through us diffuses the fragrance of His knowledge in every place. For we are to God the fragrance of Christ among those who are being saved and among those who are perishing. To the one we are the aroma of death leading to death and to the other aroma of life leading to life.”

martinsvillebulletin.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Virginia Society
Martinsville, VA
Society
City
Martinsville, VA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Christ
Person
Jesus
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Christians#Jews#Greeks#Gentiles
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Society
News Break
Religion
Related
ReligionPosted by
Amomama

Daily Joke: God Asked Adam to Do One Favor

God told Adam he needed a favor from him. He was taken aback by the request because it almost never happened, but he was only too happy to ask what the favor would be. God replied that he would go into a valley, but before he could say anything more, Adam, who was still very ignorant about how the world worked, interrupted him to ask what a valley meant.
Relationship AdvicePosted by
Amomama

Daily Joke: Woman Has to Decide Between 2 Men Whom to Wed

A woman got involved in an entangled relationship with two men. She was then faced with the challenging decision of choosing who to marry between both suitors. The first young man was about 4 foot 5 inches tall and owned a very successful business. He was the owner of a famous local store that dealt in fruits and vegetables.
Posted by
Andrei Tapalaga

The First Child Sold by the Catholic Church

Anthony Lee and one of the nuns from the church in Roscrea, Ireland in 1955Daily Mail. Throughout history, it has been mentioned that the Catholic church took part in some unorthodox business, to say the least, but most of the cases cannot be proved. However, one more recent case from seventy years ago cannot be denied. This is the case of Philomena Lee’s son (Anthony Lee), who was given in adoption in exchange for a nice sum of money without the mother even knowing about it.
Malden, MAWicked Local

Malden religion listing

50 Eastern Ave., Malden, 781-322-9977, maldenchurch.org. Established in June 1993, Malden Chinese Christian Church seeks to bring the gospel to more Chinese and witness to the Lord Jesus Christ. All are welcome to participate. Services: Sunday 10:30 a.m. in Mandarin and Cantonese. Activities: English language youth group classes; Sunday school...
Religiontruthforlife.org

Download (Free) — “Preaching the Gospel: How to Proclaim Christ from All of Scripture”

The continuing challenge of preaching is to bring God’s divine content into the human context in which the message is delivered. For pastors, the key is to help their people understand that following death comes judgment and that the salvation God offers through Christ Jesus is the only deliverance from an eternal sentence. Pastors must make a clear, authoritative, and urgent appeal to their congregations to make contact with Jesus Christ from all of Scripture.
ReligionNeshoba Democrat

GETTING THE MESSAGE/Peace with God through Christ

The book of Acts is the inspired account of the Lord Jesus Christ building his church through the proclamation of the gospel. He commanded his apostles to begin in Jerusalem with the Jewish people, proceed to the surrounding areas in Judea and Samaria, and from there go to the end of the earth.
Waverly, IACedar Valley Daily Times

FROM THE PASTOR'S DESK: What is Christianity? Where are we heading?

Editor’s note: This column was scheduled to appear July 8 in the Waverly Democrat’s church page, but a mix-up related to the Independence Day holiday delayed its receipt until after press time. If those questions were put to any Christian community, there would be spirited discussion. The voices speaking would...
Religionthearabtribune.com

We all should pass the buck... and a half

Whether therefore ye eat, or drink, or whatsoever ye do, do all to the glory of God. 1 Corinthians 10:31. As he pulled out his billfold and removed a $20 bill to pay for the merchandise, he noticed the worn piece of plastic in his credit card collection. It had...
ReligionMartinsville Bulletin

Where do we go when we die?

The Bible says when we die we go into our graves to await the resurrection day. “All that are in the graves shall hear his voice, and shall come forth.” John 5:28-29. “David …is both dead and buried, and his sepulchre is with us unto this day. For David is not ascended into heaven.” Acts 29:34.
Religionwels.net

Through My Bible Yr 1 – July 21

Bible reading based on Ephesians 1:15-23 (NIV84) 15For this reason, ever since I heard about your faith in the Lord Jesus and your love for all the saints, 16I have not stopped giving thanks for you, remembering you in my prayers. 17I keep asking that the God of our Lord Jesus Christ, the glorious Father, may give you the Spirit[a] of wisdom and revelation, so that you may know him better. 18I pray also that the eyes of your heart may be enlightened in order that you may know the hope to which he has called you, the riches of his glorious inheritance in the saints, 19and his incomparably great power for us who believe. That power is like the working of his mighty strength, 20which he exerted in Christ when he raised him from the dead and seated him at his right hand in the heavenly realms, 21far above all rule and authority, power and dominion, and every title that can be given, not only in the present age but also in the one to come. 22And God placed all things under his feet and appointed him to be head over everything for the church, 23which is his body, the fullness of him who fills everything in every way.
RelationshipsTelegraph

Do your friends pass the freedom friendship test?

The balloon is up! We can see all our friends whenever we like. Then again, will we? No point beating about the bush: the pandemic has separated the Must Sees from the Could But Don’t Really Have Tos. It took us weeks to discover the people we needed to talk to, months to establish the ones who were on the same page, and now our friendship landscape looks a bit different. It’s less populated for a start.
Winona, MNwinonapost.com

What faith can condone

From the 19th century until the 1970s, thousands of Indigenous children in Canada were taken from their parents and placed in Christian residential schools, nearly three-fourths of which were Catholic. Christian indoctrinators, firmly believing they were doing God’s will, attempted to make them act more like Canadians and convert them into Christians.
Religionthejacksonpress.org

Christian, You Can Stop Taking The Reparations Movement Seriously

Dr. Gregory Thompson and Rev. Duke Kwon are two elders within the Presbyterian Church in America (PCA). Thompson had been a teaching elder, i.e. a pastor, but no longer is. Thompson is perhaps the loudest advocate for critical theory within the heavily conservative PCA. As I’ve noted before, Thompson has...
Religionclaytodayonline.com

Faith walk: Trust God with your Pain

Living a life of faith is a beautiful, life-changing blessing from God. However, it doesn’t mean we get a free pass from the pain of this life. Never forget that Jesus Himself experienced great pain, and He was the closest person there ever was to God. Christianity doesn’t take us away from all suffering in the world but rather gives us a way to process it, endure it and overcome it.
Religionvintonjacksoncourier.com

Cornelius Chapel

The Old Testament Book of Isaiah begins the writing of the prophets in the Bible. The word prophet refers to “a person who speaks on behalf of another,” as when God told Moses that his brother Aaron would be his prophet, or spokesman. Non-predictive prophecy refers to declaring the truth...
Religionmainstreetnews.com

LEWIS: Godly boundaries are a blessing

As children, most of us grew up with a set of boundaries. These boundaries show us limits to keep us safe and healthy. Our parents warned us to look both ways before crossing the street, and when we were smaller, I’m sure they wanted to hold our hand. Most parents teach their children to eat healthy, you know, don’t start with an ice cream sundae! As grandparents, sometimes that rule goes out the window, but generally we want to model healthy eating because these habits will eventually become a lifestyle.
Religionseeleylake.com

Our Heavenly Father wants us to be happy

Before we were born on earth, we all lived with Heavenly Father as His spirit children. He presented a plan to help His children learn and grow. Through His plan, we can become more like Him and be worthy to enjoy eternal life. This plan is possible because God’s Son Jesus Christ came to earth to suffer for our sins, a sacrifice called the Atonement.
Religionarcamax.com

Do Christians show a lack of faith if they set goals?

Q: I’ve been told that Christians show a lack of faith if they set goals. Is there any truth to this? — G.O. A: Attaining success in life is not wrong, but if we go about it without obedience to God’s Word it can lead us down the wrong path. The Bible tells us that God’s thoughts are different from our thoughts.
ReligionHouston Chronicle

Once an evangelical pastor, a transgender woman is on a mission to empower women

- - - Q: You have described your female life [after transitioning] as sort of a sobering awakening. Can you talk about what that awakening has looked like?. A: I think probably the biggest difference I see in my life is how much confidence I've lost -- and sometimes with the simplest things. Because you're just treated like you don't know what you're talking about.
Religionicr.org

Jesus Christ or Christ Jesus

“For our conversation is in heaven; from whence also we look for the Saviour, the Lord Jesus Christ.” (Philippians 3:20) The doctrine of verbal inspiration implies that not only are the words of Scripture inspired, but the very order in which they appear is also inspired. Study by commentators and translators have rightly noted that a change in the order of the words would at times change the meaning or emphasis of a passage. This phenomenon is often seen in the order in which the various names of Christ appear. By noting this order, one may sometimes gain new insight into a passage.

Comments / 0

Community Policy