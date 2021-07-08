Do we pass the sniff test as Christians?
I know that's an odd question, but, yes, the Bible even tells us that we, as Christians, should have a certain fragrance about us. Paul says in I Corinthians 2:14-16, "Now thanks be to God who always leads us in triumph in Christ, and through us diffuses the fragrance of His knowledge in every place. For we are to God the fragrance of Christ among those who are being saved and among those who are perishing. To the one we are the aroma of death leading to death and to the other aroma of life leading to life."
