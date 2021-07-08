Memorial Hospital has a new trustee
ROCK SPRINGS — A new trustee joined the Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County Board of Trustees on Wednesday. The Sweetwater County Board of County Commissioners on June 1 unanimously appointed Kandi Pendleton to a five-year term on the board beginning July 1, according to a press release. During Wednesday’s Board of Trustees meeting, she took the oath of office delivered by Taylor Jones, MHSC Board of Trustees president. She replaces Richard Mathey, who did not seek another term on the board.www.wyomingnews.com
