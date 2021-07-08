Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Rock Springs, WY

Memorial Hospital has a new trustee

Wyoming Tribune Eagle
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleROCK SPRINGS — A new trustee joined the Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County Board of Trustees on Wednesday. The Sweetwater County Board of County Commissioners on June 1 unanimously appointed Kandi Pendleton to a five-year term on the board beginning July 1, according to a press release. During Wednesday’s Board of Trustees meeting, she took the oath of office delivered by Taylor Jones, MHSC Board of Trustees president. She replaces Richard Mathey, who did not seek another term on the board.

www.wyomingnews.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Rock Springs, WY
Sweetwater County, WY
Government
County
Sweetwater County, WY
Local
Wyoming Health
Local
Wyoming Government
Rock Springs, WY
Health
Rock Springs, WY
Government
State
Wyoming State
City
Laramie, WY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Trustee#Cancer Treatment#Huntsman Cancer Institute#The Memorial Hospital#Mhsc Board Of Trustees#The University Of Wyoming#The Events Complex#Sweetwater Sleep Center
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
Politics
News Break
Health Services
Related
Posted by
Reuters

Republicans nix U.S. infrastructure debate, which could resume next week

WASHINGTON, July 21 (Reuters) - U.S. Senate Republicans blocked a move to open debate on Wednesday on a $1.2 trillion bipartisan infrastructure measure that is a top priority for Democratic President Joe Biden, but the chamber was poised to take it up again as early as Monday. Republicans objected to...
ABC News

Sweden stuns US 3-0 in women's soccer at Olympics

TOKYO -- Sweden didn't have to bunker down on defense against the Americans this time. Stina Blackstenius scored a pair of goals and the Swedes stunned the United States at the Olympics with a 3-0 victory Wednesday in the women's soccer tournament. The Americans, ranked No. 1 in the world...
POTUSPosted by
CNN

The White House's Covid-19 transparency problem

(CNN) — We learned this week that a White House aide had tested positive for Covid-19 despite having been fully vaccinated against the virus. How did we find out this information, you ask? Axios broke the story, which was quickly confirmed by CNN and virtually every other major media outlet. The White House had said nothing about it. Not a word -- until after, of course, the news had been reported. Which is a problem.
Posted by
NBC News

McConnell threatens to oppose debt ceiling hike, raising Democratic ire

WASHINGTON — Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell said Republicans won't support a debt limit hike, drawing fierce backlash from Democrats who accused him of plotting to sabotage the economy. The Kentucky Republican suggested that Democrats should act alone to lift the debt ceiling, a move that experts say is necessary...
Posted by
The Hill

Drug distributors reach $26 billion opioid settlement agreement with states

State and community governments on Wednesday announced a $26 billion settlement with Johnson & Johnson and three of the country's largest drug distributors regarding their roles in the U.S. opioid epidemic. If approved, the three major drug distributors — Cardinal Health, McKesson and AmerisourceBergen — would pay $21 billion over...
POTUSPosted by
The Associated Press

Israel vows to ‘act aggressively’ against Ben & Jerry’s

JERUSALEM (AP) — Israel’s prime minister vowed Tuesday to “act aggressively” against the decision by Ben & Jerry’s to stop selling its ice cream in Israeli-occupied territories, as the country’s ambassador to the U.S. urged dozens of state governors to punish the company under anti-boycott laws. The strong reaction reflected...
Aerospace & DefensePosted by
NBC News

Jeff Bezos thanks Amazon workers for Blue Origin launch in revealingly tone-deaf moment

On Tuesday morning, former Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos boarded Blue Origin's New Shepard spacecraft in West Texas with his brother, Mark, Mercury 13 astronaut candidate Wally Funk and an 18-year-old Dutch student for the first unpiloted suborbital flight with an all-civilian crew. The Blue Origin accomplishment was the second suborbital flight in nine days, with Richard Branson having blasted off last week.

Comments / 0

Community Policy