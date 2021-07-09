Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cancer

Biotech startup using AI to take guesswork out of cancer drug selection raises $70M

By Frank Vinluan
MedCity News
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFrom the moment cancer is diagnosed, the clock starts ticking. Early treatment can lead to better outcomes, but physicians must first choose a drug. It can take months to assess how the selected drug is working, which takes time away from another one that might be better. Biotechnology company Xilis aims to replace the drug selection guesswork with precision medicine technology that simultaneously assesses multiple therapies against a patient’s tumor, then predicts the ones that will work best. The startup is pressing forward with clinical trials, and it has raised $70 million for its research.

medcitynews.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cancer Research#Lung Cancer#Breast Cancer#Cancer Treatment#Colorectal Cancer#Fda#Asco#Duke University#The Hubrecht Institute
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
Science
Country
Netherlands
News Break
Diseases & Treatments
News Break
Cancer
Related
Healthbiospace.com

Lilly Fronts $25 Million to Use Verge’s AI Discovery for New ALS Drug Candidates

Startups have passion and big, bold ideas. Pharma has the funds and human resources. Together, they can change the future of medicine. Today Verge Genomics, an AI-driven San Francisco-based startup, announced a deal with pharma giant Eli Lilly to team up against a devastating disease – ALS. With $25 million upfront, the deal could bring Verge $694 million more in royalties once milestones are met.
EconomyMedCity News

Eli Lilly looks to startup Verge Genomics to turn AI analysis into new ALS drugs

Amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) research has revealed genetic mutations linked to the motor neuron death characteristic of the disease. While such research is generating drug candidates, their reach will be limited, according to Verge Genomics CEO Alice Zhang. The mutations they address are ultra-rare, so drugs that address these targets will still leave many ALS patients without a treatment, she said.
CancerPosted by
Forbes

This Startup Just Raised $70 Million To Grow Tiny Tumors That Create Personalized Cancer Treatments

Around seven out of ten cancer patients don’t respond to drugs in the first go. This is a hard-hitting statistic for Xiling Shen, who lost his uncle to metastatic colorectal cancer. “Cancer patients are kind of like lab rats. You try different drugs on them. One doesn’t work, so you try another one,” says Shen, a researcher at Duke University. His startup, Xilis, is on a journey to find the most effective drugs for every cancer patient, without turning them into guinea pigs.
Saint Louis, MOSpringfield Business Journal

STL biotech startup raises $172M

St. Louis biotechnology startup Wugen Inc. raised $172 million in a funding round. The company plans to use the funds to advance clinical development of its cancer-fighting therapies, the St. Louis Business Journal reports. The startup has raised more than $200 million to date.
Medical & Biotechpharmaceutical-technology.com

Lilly and Verge Genomics partner to use AI for drug development

Eli Lilly has entered a three-year partnership with biotech company Verge Genomics to research and create new drugs for the treatment of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS), a motor neuron disease. Verge developed an all-in-human, artificial-intelligence (AI)-driven drug discovery and development platform to develop treatments for serious genetic diseases. Based on...
CancerMedagadget.com

Peptide Drug Conjugate Drug Design For Cancer Therapy

Global Peptide Drug Conjugate Market & Clinical Trials Insight 2026 Report Highlights:. First FDA Approved Peptide Drug Conjugate: Pepaxto (Melphalan Flufenamide) Pepaxto Clinical & Commercial Insight: Dosage, Patent, Price, Sales Forecast. Peptide Drug Conjugate Sales Opportunity: US, Europe, Japan & South Korea. Global Peptide Drug Conjugate Clinical Pipeline: > 20...
San Francisco, CACourthouse News Service

Biotech Executives Indicted for Stealing Cancer Drug Secrets

SAN FRANCISCO (CN) — Two biotechnology executives pleaded not guilty Wednesday to engaging in a decade-long scheme to steal trade secrets on cancer drugs from a rival pharmaceutical firm where they used to work. A federal indictment unsealed Wednesday accuses Raco “Racho” Ivanov Jordanov and Rose Lin of using confidential...
Pasadena, CAPosted by
dot.LA

Big Pharma Companies Acquire Two SoCal Biotech Startups

Two Southern California biotech startups got swallowed up this week as big pharma benefitted from the record-breaking year of investment in the industry. Pharmaceutical giant Eli Lilly plucked up a Pasadena startup Protomer Technologies for $1 billion. The company is working on "smart insulin" to treat diabetes. Another SoCal startup,...
ElectronicsMedCity News

Startup using VR for surgical training raises $27M

In a VR demonstration, a surgeon practices an endoscopy. It’s one of several new procedures added by Osso VR, a startup that builds VR modules for surgical training. The Palo Alto-based startup recently raised $27 million in a funding round led by GSR Ventures. Some of its past investors, including Kaiser Permanente Ventures, also contributed to the round.
Durham, NCRaleigh News & Observer

Cancer-treatment startup founded by Duke professors raises $70 million from investors

Xilis, a biotech startup founded by Duke University professors, has raised $70 million from investors to fund the development of its experimental cancer treatment technology. The company, founded in 2019 by Drs. Xiling Shen, David Hsu, and Hans Clevers, is creating what it calls MicroOrganoSphere technology, or MOS, which takes tissue samples from cancer patients and turns them into thousands of micro replicas of a patient’s cancer tumors.
Cancerhealthitanalytics.com

Using Genomic-Based AI Technology to Advance Cancer Care

- GE Healthcare and SOPHiA GENETICS have signed a letter of intent to collaborate on developing genomic-based artificial intelligence technology to advance cancer care. The goal of the technology is to better target and match a patient’s treatment based on her specific genomic profile and cancer type. By using GE...
Cancerbiopharmadive.com

A well-funded cancer drug startup brings on GSK's Axel Hoos as CEO

Scorpion Therapeutics, a new biotech startup that's raised $270 million to develop better drugs for cancer, is drawing from big pharma for its next leader, announcing Wednesday the appointment of GlaxoSmithKline executive Axel Hoos as its new CEO. Hoos, who helped develop the cancer immunotherapy Yervoy while working at Bristol...
CancerMedCity News

Wugen unveils $172M to take natural killer cell therapies to solid tumors

The first wave of cell therapies included personalized cancer treatments made from a patient’s own immune cells in a lengthy, cumbersome, and expensive process. Wugen is developing therapies made with cells sourced from healthy donors, which offers the potential for “off-the-shelf” treatments. The stealthy biotech’s lead program is already in human testing. As the company prepares to advance more programs to the clinic, it has raised $172 million in financing for its research.
Cancerbiopharmadive.com

A cancer drug startup banks new funds for NK cell therapy

Wugen, a startup developing "off-the-shelf" cell therapies for cancer, has raised $172 million in a Series B financing led by Abingworth and Tybourne Capital Management. The St. Louis-based biotech plans to use the cash to boost spending on a range of pipeline products while advancing its lead product, dubbed WU-NK-101, into a global study later this year for acute myeloid leukemia. Wugen says its technology can be used to target a variety of blood cancers and solid tumors.
Medical & Biotechstaradvertiser.com

Biotech startup envisions vaccinations for billions in Japan

TOKYO >> Wataru Akahata, CEO of VLP Therapeutics Japan LLC, thinks he can provide a solution to the challenge of securing COVID-19 vaccines for billions of people. His solution: the development of a second-generation messenger RNA (mRNA) vaccine that requires only a fraction of the dose of those currently available.
Medical & Biotechamericanpeoplenews.com

Biotech Startup Prime Medicine Raises $315 Million

Prime Medicine, a biotech startup working on revolutionizing CRISPR technology, has raised $315 million in combined Series A and Series B funding. The Massachusetts-based biotech startup is working on gene-editing technology that could outperform CRISPR not only by performing the same functions while providing more flexibility when it comes to curing genetic diseases.
Medical & Biotechgeekwire.com

Modulus, a cell therapy biotech incubated at the Allen Institute for AI, raises $3.5M

Modulus Therapeutics, a Seattle-based cellular therapy company spun out of the Allen Institute of Artificial Intelligence (AI2), announced $3.5 million in seed funding. The company combines laboratory research with machine learning to engineer immune cells with enhanced anti-tumor powers. Modulus focuses on generating performance-enhancing genetic changes in natural killer (NK) cells, an up-and-coming immune cell type in the cell therapy field.

Comments / 0

Community Policy