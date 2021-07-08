Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Environment

July Drought Hours set

leadercourier-times.com
 13 days ago

More South Dakota acres are now in an extreme drought condition as lack of moisture and high temperatures continue to impact much of the state. According to the latest U.S. Drought Monitor, nearly 13 percent of the state is in Extreme Drought (D3), while another 56 percent follows as Severe Drought (D2).

www.leadercourier-times.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
South Dakota State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Drought#Business Management#Missouri River#U S Drought Monitor#State University#South Dakotans
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
Related
California Stategoldrushcam.com

California and National Drought Summary for July 20, 2021, 10 Day Weather Outlook, and California Drought Statistics – 86% in Extreme Drought

California and National Drought Summary for July 20, 2021. July 22, 2021 - Active weather prevailed across much of the South, East, and Midwest, as well as parts of the Plains, into the middle of July, followed by a southward shift in widespread shower activity. Meanwhile, a robust monsoon circulation provided limited Southwestern drought relief, particularly in parts of Arizona, New Mexico, and southwestern Colorado. Farther north and west, however, little or no rain fell in California, the Great Basin, and the Northwest, where dozens of wildfires were in various stages of containment. Smoke and other particulate matter from those fires carried downwind at various atmospheric levels, producing hazy skies and reducing air quality—in some cases thousands of miles from the points of origin. Dry weather extended eastward across the nation’s northern tier as far east as Lake Superior, while heavy rain eased or eradicated drought in the remainder of the Great Lakes region, along with the Northeast. In the driest areas of the northern and western United States, drought’s impact on water supplies, as well as rangeland, pastures, and a variety of crops, was further amplified by ongoing heat. Weekly temperatures averaged as much as 10°F above normal from the interior Northwest to the northern High Plains. On July 19, temperatures as high as 110°F were reported in eastern Montana. Another pocket of hot weather was centered over the middle Atlantic States. In contrast, near- or slightly below-normal temperatures dominated the Plains, Midwest, and South.
Minnesota Statefox9.com

Drought causing problems across Minnesota

PRIOR LAKE, Minn. (FOX 9) - Gov. Tim Walz will get a firsthand look Thursday at drought conditions in northern Minnesota. The new drought monitor was released on Thursday, confirming the extreme drought category is drastically expanding in Minnesota and nearly 3/4 of the state is in now in at least a severe drought.

Comments / 0

Community Policy