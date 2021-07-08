Meet the Adams’ interns

The two following introductions are from the interns at Adams Homestead and Nature Preserve in North Sioux City. Hello. My name is Nolan Osburn. I am from Sioux City and just graduated from the University of South Dakota. I went to high school at Bishop Heelan and graduated in 2017. I majored in Sports Management when I attended USD and I have always enjoyed being outdoors whether that is fishing, hunting or simply just walking my dog.