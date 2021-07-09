Mysteryland Unveils Lineup for 2021 Edition
Eric Prydz, Alesso, DJ Snake, Timmy Trumpet, Carl Cox, and over 300 other artists are set to take the stage at Mysteryland this August. As one of the most storied festivals on the planet, Mysteryland has continued to impress with each passing edition. While last year couldn’t take place due to the ongoing pandemic, the summertime Dutch staple is set to move forward on August 27-29 at the picturesque venue nestled in the Floriade Terrain in Haarlemmermeer, The Netherlands. And today, as the dates for the festival begin to appear on the horizon, Mysteryland has unveiled the news that their attendees have all been waiting for… the 2021 lineup!edmidentity.com
Comments / 0