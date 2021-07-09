Cancel
Yellowjacket Actor Corey Stoll Reportedly Returning For Ant-Man And The Wasp: Quantumania

By Aaron Perine
ComicBook
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAnt-Man And The Wasp: Quantumania reportedly will see the return of Corey Stoll. The actor played Yellowjacket in the first Ant-Man film and his curious defeat in that movie has been debated in fan circles for a while. Vanity Fair’s Still Watching podcast mentioned that the actor would be back in some capacity for the third installment. Joanna Robinson said, “I do know that Corey Stoll, in some shape, will be back for Ant-Man 3.” However, director Peyton Reed has been adamant that fans could see Yellowjacket again at some point. With a pronounced appearance of the villain’s helmet in the latest episode of Loki, the flames of intrigue are roaring again. With all of the temporal shenanigans, it would be easy to see a Variant of Yellowjackets make an appearance when Scott Lang and Hope Van Dyne inevitably make their way to the Quantum Realm in the next movie.

