Howard The Duck Appearance In Marvel What If? Trailer Has Fans Excited

By Russ Burlingame
ComicBook
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter three previous, brief appearances in Marvel Cinematic Universe movies, Howard the Duck will appear in an upcoming episode of Marvel's What If...? on Disney+, and fans can't get enough of it. On social media, there are hundreds of messages from excited fans eager to see more Howard the Duck, a character who has only had a total of about 2 minutes of screen time in the MCU, and one cancelled TV series from Kevin Smith and Hulu. After cameos in Guardians of the Galaxy, Guardians of the Galaxy vol. 2, and Avengers: Endgame, fans are hoping that this time around, they'll get a little more duck for their buck.

