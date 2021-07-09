How Can Leaders Build Bridges of Connection?

Compassionate employees are great assets for your organization. A compassionate person is a solution maker because they notice challenges and work to alleviate them. They are resilient, because compassion for their own selves helps create a balanced approach to work, life and relationships. They are fair and they empower others, because they value people. They abundantly share ideas and resources, because they are not bound by scarcity thinking. They are mindful of their role in the organizations and bring their full presence to the workplace. They embrace the diversity of the workplace and work to create an inclusive environment. They ameliorate conflict through kind communication. They empower their colleagues to show up as their best selves without fear by modeling smart vulnerability. They demonstrate grit and loyalty, because they are rooted to purpose and work through challenges with perspective. They complain less and give more, because they approach the workplace without entitlement and feel grateful for their life settings.