‘Yellowstone’ TV Asks Fans To Describe Bunkhouse Boys with Hilarious ‘Wrong Answers Only’ Post

Ever since the shocking conclusion to the third season, fans of the television series “Yellowstone” have a question on their minds. These fans are anxious to find out who is behind the attacks on the prominent Montana Dutton family. Season three of “Yellowstone” ends on quite the cliffhanger as three members of the Dutton family come under attack. Family patriarch and Yellowstone Ranch owner John Dutton is gunned down while helping a stranded family. His son, Kayce Dutton, is also ambushed as he sits at his desk. John’s only daughter, Beth Dutton, is just feet away from a bomb that explodes inside her office. The fate of these three Duttons is very much up in the air as we enter season four. Each could be dead, alive or gravely injured when the new season arrives.