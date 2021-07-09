‘Yellowstone’ TV Asks Fans To Describe Bunkhouse Boys with Hilarious ‘Wrong Answers Only’ Post
Is that… A Western boy band? Yellowstone needs “wrong answers only” for naming the Bunkhouse Boys in this rare, moody shot. “Who are these guys? Wrong answers only,” captions Yellowstone‘s official Instagram of their latest post. Within, we see a gloriously-moody shot of the infamous Bunkhouse Boys. More specifically, we have (from left to right) Denim Richards’ Colby, Ian Bohen’s Ryan, and Jefferson White’s Jimmy. What a trio.outsider.com
