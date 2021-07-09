Cancel
Australia

Virgin Australia’s Melbourne lounge to re-open “within weeks”

By David Flynn
executivetraveller.com
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleVirgin Australia will reveal a "significant refresh" for its Melbourne lounge when the doors are unlocked and the welcome mat rolled out “within weeks”. That's assuming lockdowns, travel restrictions and associated passenger demand all play nice with the airline's proposed timeline for an end-of-month opening. The Melbourne T3 lounge was...

www.executivetraveller.com

