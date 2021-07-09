Cancel
Environment

US Forecast

By Accuweather
Cadillac News
 11 days ago

City/Town, State;Yesterday’s High Temp (F);Yesterday’s Low Temp (F);Today’s High Temp (F);Today’s Low Temp (F);Weather Condition;Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index. Albany, NY;70;67;78;62;Periods of rain;N;6;79%;78%;3. Albuquerque, NM;96;71;98;72;Partly sunny and hot;SE;5;29%;34%;12. Anchorage, AK;60;50;60;50;An afternoon shower;ESE;13;63%;81%;1. Asheville, NC;80;65;81;66;A stray p.m. t-storm;WNW;7;77%;51%;5. Atlanta, GA;82;72;86;72;A p.m. t-storm;W;8;72%;66%;6. Atlantic City, NJ;88;70;82;71;A heavy thunderstorm;SW;14;72%;74%;5.

Posted by
AFP

Large western US blaze forces evacuations as lightning forecast

The extreme drought-hit western United States braced for more wildfire destruction Friday as efforts to contain a vast blaze scorching southern Oregon failed to progress, and dangerous dry lightning storms were forecast in California. Meanwhile in California, climate scientist Daniel Swain warned that the risk of wildfires ignited by dry lightning strikes forecast for this weekend is "quite high."

