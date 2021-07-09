SSCVA tourism chief retains attorney after board opts not to renew contract

A split Dubuque County Board of Supervisors voted Monday to renew a $25,000 contract with Urban County Coalition, a registered lobbyist organization of several eastern Iowa counties. Dubuque County Supervisors Ann McDonough and Harley Pothoff voted in favor of the contract for fiscal year 2022, while Supervisor Jay Wickham voted against it. The coalition has represented Dubuque County, along with other nearby counties since 2009. Throughout the legislative session, UCC staff are in regular contact with county supervisors on an assortment of bills that move through the Capitol at any given time and how those bills could affect county governments. Coalition staff then advocate for, or against, bills based on their expected impacts to their member counties’ interests, based on the direction of a board made up of the counties’ supervisors.