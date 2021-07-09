Cancel
Lake County, IN

SSCVA tourism chief retains attorney after board opts not to renew contract

By Joseph S. Pete
NWI.com
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSouth Shore Convention and Visitors Authority President and CEO Speros Batistatos has retained an attorney after the board opted not to renew his contract when it expires at the end of the year, citing concerns about the cost of his compensation. Batistatos' attorney, Sandra Blevins, sent a letter to the...

www.nwitimes.com

