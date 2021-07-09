Cancel
Grand Rapids, MI

Grand Rapids Downtown Market Holding Job Fair Next Week

By Janna
100.5 The River
100.5 The River
 11 days ago
Looking for a job or know someone who is? Grand Rapids Downtown Market is hiring and they're holding a job fair next week!. A few weeks ago I went to the Downtown Market for the first time in a while - and honestly, I'd forgotten how cool it is! My mother-in-law was in town, and we wanted to do something "Grand Rapidian", since she's not from here - and we were not disappointed at the Downtown Market! We perused the retail spaces, bought some tea and spices from Spice Merchants, and enjoyed a delicious meat and cheese plate (and wine, of course!) at Aperitivo.

