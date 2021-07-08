Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

Notebook Reviews: SCREAM 3

By Niall Browne
moviesinfocus.com
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleScream 3 is an hugely enjoyable slasher movie – and one which also works quite well as a Hollywood satire. This third instalment of the Scream franchise sees Wes Craven back in the director’s chair, along with the core cast – Neve Campbell, Courteney Cox and David Arquette (and Ghostface – obviously). This time around there’s also the added bonus of the great Lance Henrisken.

www.moviesinfocus.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Neve Campbell
Person
Wes Craven
Person
Courteney Cox
Person
David Arquette
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Scream 3#The Scream
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Movies
Related
MoviesPosted by
The Independent

Val Kilmer Forever: How the actor turned out to be a superhero in real life too

I thought Val Kilmer was a superhero from the first time I laid eyes on him. He was my first big-screen Batman, stirring some note of excitement in my soul that had remained untroubled by Adam West’s shark-repellent-bat-spray-wielding TV version. I was nine years old when Batman Forever arrived in cinemas, which was probably exactly the right age to be awed by its schlocky, larger-than-life charms. There was Tommy Lee Jones, seething as the terrifying Two-Face, Jim Carrey stealing scenes as the demented Riddler, and, at the heart of it all, there was Val himself, a superhero who looked like...
Boston, MAWBUR

Actor Val Kilmer Pieces Together Home Videos In Wistful Autobiographical Documentary

By far the strangest interview I ever conducted was with Val Kilmer. In 2005, he was in town to host the Boston Film Festival premiere of “Kiss Kiss Bang Bang,” an event I was later informed Kilmer could not be cajoled out of his hotel room to attend. That morning, however, the star was in high spirits and amusing himself to no end by making life as difficult as possible for the studio’s regional publicist, a bright and capable young woman who shortly thereafter left to pursue what I can only hope was a more rewarding line of work. She’d arranged a traditional press junket, in which Kilmer and the film’s writer-director Shane Black were shuffled back and forth between hotel rooms to speak to waiting journalists. Except when it came time to talk to me, Kilmer’s eyes bugged out and his face went ashen with mock terror. “No!” he shouted, and bolted from the room, sprinting down the hotel hallway.
MoviesMovieWeb

Ghostface Returns in First Look at Scream

We have our first look at the return of Ghostface in next year's Scream 5. which the directors insist you simply call Scream, just like the 2018 Halloween and its retroactive title. After wrapping filming in North Carolina last year, the filmmakers recently completed the post-production process ahead of the movie's release in early 2022. Co-director Matt Bettinelli-Olpin confirmed in a post on Twitter that the project was finished with a photo that revealed the Scream title featured in the movie's opening.
Movies411mania.com

Post-Production Complete On New Scream

The directors of next year’s Scream sequel have announced that the film is officially complete. Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler took to Twitter on Thursday to announce that they have completed the final post-production touches on the film, which is set to release on January 14th, 2022. Production wrapped on the...
TV & Videosdigitalspy.com

Scream (TV Series)

Has anyone seen the horror tv series (Scream) on Netflix? I am on the last 4 episodes of the horror tv drama (Slasher) season 3 and once I watched all these 4 episodes, I am considering watching Scream, but is it like the horror films? is it good? is it worth my time?
TV & Videoswegotthiscovered.com

New Chucky Promo Pics Reveal Devon Sawa’s Role

The much-anticipated Chucky TV series is now just three months away from kicking off, and these new promo images give us a flavor of what we can expect from the killer doll’s return to our screens. Titled “Death by Misadventure”, the series premiere of the six-part debut season is set to introduced the Child’s Play universe’s latest protagonist, lonely teen Jake Webber (Zachary Arthur).
Moviesthedigitalfix.com

Zac Efron reveals that Firestarter remake has finished filming

Production for the new adaptation of Stephen King’s sizzling novel Firestarter has now officially wrapped, after just two months of filming on location in Toronto, Canada. Baywatch actor Zac Efron broke the news yesterday via his Twitter page, sharing a behind-the-scenes photo with his followers celebrating the final day of shooting, and confirming that the horror movie is now moving into post-production.
Moviesmoviesinfocus.com

JAKOB’S WIFE: New UK Trailer & Clip For The Barbara Crampton Vampire Horror Pic

Director Travis Stevens impressed Movies In Focus with his horror/thriller, Girl on the Third Floor. That means I’m intrigued by his latest film Jakob’s Wife. The film stars horror icon Barbara Crampton and Larry Fessenden as a long-married couple who hit a speed bump in their relationship when she becomes a vampire. Things get bloody.
Movies/Film

Scream: Release Date, Cast and More

Someone has taken their love of scary movies decades too far… that’s right, Ghostface is returning to Woodsboro and we’re all going with him! Next year, the Scream franchise makes a comeback with its highly-anticipated fifth movie. Here’s everything you need to know before the latest slasher hits theaters. Scream...
Moviesmoviesinfocus.com

Uncovering Curiosities: Joel Edgerton’s THE GIFT

Joel Edgerton made his directorial debut with 2015’s The Gift, a thriller that is very much in the vein of the dramatic thrillers of the 1980s and 1990s (it has shades of the 1992 Kurt Russell/ Ray Liotta thriller Unlawful Entry). The Gift stars Jason Bateman and Rebecca Hall as...

Comments / 0

Community Policy