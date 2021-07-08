Uncovering Curiosities: Mark Cousins’ THE EYES OF ORSON WELLES
Poetic, hypnotic and passionate, 2018’s The Eyes Of Orson Welles is a beautifully realised visual love letter to the great filmmaker. Writer-director-narrator Mark Cousins takes us on a personal journey into the world of Orson Welles by using the Citizen Kane director’s own artwork as a stepping-off point. Cousins uses this art as a way of tapping-into Welles’ psyche, offering glimpses of reoccurring themes and motifs that tie his film-work and life together.www.moviesinfocus.com
