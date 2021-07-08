Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

Uncovering Curiosities: Mark Cousins’ THE EYES OF ORSON WELLES

By Niall Browne
moviesinfocus.com
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePoetic, hypnotic and passionate, 2018’s The Eyes Of Orson Welles is a beautifully realised visual love letter to the great filmmaker. Writer-director-narrator Mark Cousins takes us on a personal journey into the world of Orson Welles by using the Citizen Kane director’s own artwork as a stepping-off point. Cousins uses this art as a way of tapping-into Welles’ psyche, offering glimpses of reoccurring themes and motifs that tie his film-work and life together.

www.moviesinfocus.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Orson Welles
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Curiosities#Actor#Personal Narrative#Art#Cousins#Irish
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Arts
News Break
Movies
News Break
Paintings
News Break
Celebrities
Related
Movieswiltonbulletin.com

Inside the Making of Orson Welles's Most Underrated Film

In the last 10 years, a host of lost or uncompleted projects from Orson Welles have seen wide release. These include his influential Shakespeare adaptation Chimes at Midnight, which was restored and widely distributed in 2016, and his never-completed final feature The Other Side of the Wind, which saw release two years later. And while there are still some gaps in Welles’s body of work — including footage cut from The Magnificent Ambersons — more of his work than not can be easily seen.
Moviesmoviesinfocus.com

Uncovering Curiosities: Peter Yates’ THE FRIENDS OF EDDIE COYLE

Director Peter Yates’ 1973 film, The Friends Of Eddie Coyle is the type of movie that perfectly sums up the 1970s on a cinematic level. Robert Mitchum plays the titular Eddie Coyle, an ageing low level crook caught-up in a Boston gun-running racket. Eddie is eager to get out of the game but an ATF agent (Richard Jordan) pulls him back in, making him turn informer. You know from the start that things aren’t going to end well for Eddie.
Moviesmoviesinfocus.com

Uncovering Curiosities: Henry Hobson’s MAGGIE

Henry Hobson’s 2015 film, Maggie is a superb zombie movie with a twist. This Arnold Schwarzenegger film isn’t The Walking Dead or 28 Days Later – it’s a low-key drama with a fantastic performance from Arnold Schwarzenegger. This film might star the Austrian Oak, but don’t expect slam-bam action from this touching family drama: Schwarzenegger is Wade Vogel, a farmer who will stop at nothing to protect his daughter Maggie (Abigail Breslin) when she becomes infected with a zombie virus.
Moviesmoviesinfocus.com

Notebook Reviews: A PERFECT MURDER

A Perfect Murder is an enjoyable updating of Alfred Hitchcock‘s classic thriller, Dial M For Murder. Directed by Andrew Davis (The Fugitive), the film sees Michael Douglas in villain mode – and he’s excellent as the reptilian businessman who wants to murder his wife. Gwyneth Paltrow and Viggo Mortensen are also very good in this slick and stylish thriller.
MoviesPatriot Ledger

Val Kilmer documentary is a 'strangely fascinating self-examination'

Val Kilmer has always been one of Hollywood’s most notorious bridge-burners, evolving from promising young actor to infamous pain in the butt. For me, he was a constant source of frustration, wasting his enviable mix of looks and talent in junk like “The Saint” and “The Island of Dr. Moreau.” Was he a poor judge of scripts or merely desperate for big paydays to fortify the meager coffers of his aspiring real-estate magnate dad? It’s a bit of both, as he freely admits during the strangely fascinating self-examination he performs in “Val,” a filmmaking curiosity in which the “Iceman” empties the home-movie vault while stumbling down a memory lane pitted by unfortunate choices and an overinflated ego.
CelebritiesPosted by
610 Sports Radio

See Dolly Parton dressed as a Playboy Bunny for ‘#HotGirlSummer’

Pack it in everyone, Dolly Parton has won the internet. Listen to your favorite music now on Audacy and listen to Dolly Parton and more on our Country Love Exclusive Station. Dolly took to Instagram and posted a video where she was dressed up in the iconic Playboy Bunny outfit. “You’re probably wondering why I’m dressed like this,” Dolly says in the opening of the video. “Well, it’s for my husband’s birthday!”
Weight LossPosted by
The US Sun

American Pickers’ Frank Fritz looks unrecognizable after 65-lb weight loss as he resurfaces for first time in one year

AMERICAN Pickers star Frank Fritz looks unrecognizable after losing 65 pounds as he resurfaces for the first time in over one year in The Sun's exclusive photos. Frank, 57, hasn’t appeared on History Channel’s American Pickers since March 2020, and viewers have been speculating about what led to the star’s mysterious mid-season disappearance.
RelationshipsPosted by
Daily Dot

‘This is about the most disgusting thing I’ve seen’: People are horrified by interracial couple’s slavery-inspired wedding photoshoot

An engaged interracial couple did a pre-wedding shoot inspired by slavery. And as could be predicted, Black Twitter and TikTok had significant questions, answers, and all the memes. The shocking photos were initially posted to Instagram, though it is unclear who they belong to as the handle and other indicators...
MusicPosted by
XXL Mag

Almighty Jay and Skinnyfromthe9 Fight One-on-One – Watch

Almighty Jay and Skinnyfromthe9 have been at odds for years, from an alleged robbery and social media disses to now squaring off in an empty parking lot in front of onlookers. Earlier this morning (July 21), at around 1 a.m., Almighty Jay shared a nearly minute-long video of his one-on-one fight against the New Jersey rapper.
TV SeriesPosted by
CinemaBlend

After Frank Fritz's Viral American Pickers Comments, Mike Wolfe Confirms His Partner's Exit In New Message

Frank Fritz, a longtime American Pickers star, has been in the news over the past several days after indicating he’d like to get back to the History series, while also hinting at deeper problems between himself and series star Mike Wolfe. Wolfe had been running the reality show solo for over a year as Fritz dealt with health issues, but as it turns out, Fritz won’t be back to the series at all. In fact, Mike Wolfe has now confirmed the news, sharing a message with the fans.
TV Seriesmoviesinfocus.com

TIGER KING Uncaged! Nicolas Cage’s Joe Exotic Series Scrapped

In 2020 Nicolas Cage signed-on to play Joe Schreibvogel (a.k.a Joe Exotic), the subject of Netflix’s Tiger King in an eight-part series for Imagine Television. However, Cage has now stated that the show is no longer gong forward. Speaking to Variety, the Oscar-winning actor said:. “We should clear the record....

Comments / 0

Community Policy