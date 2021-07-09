Cancel
Laine Hardy Performs ‘Memorize You’ for ‘The Bachelorette’ [Watch]

By Billy Dukes
Laine Hardy brought his new single to reality TV this week. The Season 17 American Idol winner performed "Memorize You" on a different ABC show, The Bachelorette. The plot of Monday night's (July 5) episode found Bachelorette Katie Thurston overseeing a game of sport ball. We're not being dismissive — the game looked to have literally been made up for the show, but many viewers probably didn't mind, as the suitors were in black or red wrestling singlets. Hardy was not among that throng.

