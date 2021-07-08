Heitzenrater Announced as Next President/CEO of the Chautauqua County Chamber of Commerce

On behalf of the Chautauqua County Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors, Chairperson, Fred Johnson has announced Daniel Heitzenrater as the next President/CEO of the Chautauqua County Chamber of Commerce. “We are excited to bring Dan on the team as he has the skills, the motivation and is the right fit to lead the organization,” stated Fred Johnson. “As the key Executive Assistant for the last three of our County Executives Dan is both intimately acquainted with the details that make up the business environment of Chautauqua County and also with a strategic level County-wide perspective on the issues and opportunities facing us as we go forward. We had several excellent candidates for this position. We conducted an extensive search and executed a thorough process to ultimately hire Dan. I would like to take this opportunity to thank Todd Tranum, our outgoing CEO for his many years of service and contribution to our organization and to the County. He has been tireless in his efforts to improve opportunities for our members and for the County we work in. Most recently, he has guided us through all the twists and turns of the COVID pandemic while at the same time managing a thoughtful and meticulous transition of leadership which brings us together to welcome Dan as our new leader.”