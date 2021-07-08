Sheriff’s officials seize 5,043 marijuana plants in Phelan area
The and deputies from the Victor Valley Station served six search warrants at 7 a.m. Wednesday, July 7, at various locations in the Phelan and Piñon Hills area. The team and Victor Valley deputies had received numerous complaints about large outdoor marijuana cultivations in the area. Deputies arrested eight suspects. Investigators seized 5,043 marijuana plants and 48 pounds of processed marijuana.www.redlandscommunitynews.com
