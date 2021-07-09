Cancel
Burien, WA

Watch the Euro Cup Final at Casa Italiana this Sunday, July 11

B-Town (Burien) Blog
B-Town (Burien) Blog
 12 days ago
SPONSORED:

Watch the Euro Cup Final at Casa this Sunday, July 11, 2021

Join us this Sunday, July 11, 2021 for EURO CUP FINAL between Italy and England!

We will have a family-friendly event with a big screen TV and a wine and beer garden!

DATE & TIME:

  • Sunday, July 11, 2021
  • 10 a.m. – 11 p.m.

SPECIALS:

  • $5, 8 oz. coffee and croissant special. Other specialty menu items!

LOCATION: 13028 First Ave. S., Burien, WA 98168 (map below)

SHOP: We’ve stocked up on Casa Swag! More shirts, hats and sweaters!

“See you all Sunday!”

More info here.

⚽️ 🇮🇹 ⚽️ 🇮🇹 ⚽️ 🇮🇹 🎉 🎉 🎉

FORZA AZZURRI!

Casa Italiana is located at 13028 1st Ave S.:

