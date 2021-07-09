Moss: Book II, Jett: The Far Shore, Arcadegeddon & More Showcased During July’s State Of Play

Moss:Book II was announced by Polyarc Games and will be Playstation VR supported alongside other VR platforms. Given the success of the original should be pretty great. Quill is back! In Moss: Book II, the story picks up right where things left off following the successful rescue of Quill’s uncle Argus. Your adventure continues with the revelation that a winged tyrant leading the Arcane forces has turned its focus on Quill and is now on the hunt for her within the hexed castle where her uncle was held captive. Lined with dangerous terrain, challenging puzzles, and enemies twisted in fire and steel, Quill’s journey will be trying—filled with triumph and heartbreak alike—but new allies, old friends, and the very nature of the castle itself can help as she works to save the world from a great unmaking.