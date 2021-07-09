Cancel
Video Games

Moss: Book II, Jett: The Far Shore, Arcadegeddon & More Showcased During July’s State Of Play

By Paul David Nuñez
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEarlier this week, PlayStation announced that the next State of Play would be coming later this week. This one would be focused on indies, updates from third parties, and a lengthy gameplay segment from Deathloop. It was not going to be focused on what’s next for PlayStation Studios or the next generation of PlayStation VR which was announced earlier this year. Instead, we got some new game announcements as well as updates to games that will be coming later in the year and beyond.

Video Gamesgameranx.com

Moss: Book II, Sequel to the PSVR Title, Announced During State of Play

Sony held another State of Play event today, which mostly focused on its upcoming Arkane title, Deathloop. However, it did feature a few other trailers for third-party titles, including Sifu, Death Stranding Director’s Cut, and one surprise: The announcement of the sequel to the well-liked PSVR title, Moss. Called Moss: Book II, it features the return of the diminutive hero Quill as she takes on a feathery enemy.
Video Gamesnoisypixel.net

JETT: The Far Shore Reveals Gameplay of Upcoming PS4, PS5, and PC Release

Superbrothers and Pine Scented Software released new gameplay for JETT: The Far Shore in development for PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, and PC-via the Epic Games Store. “We aspired to create a videogame to express our own feelings of awe when we look up at the starry sky.” says Craig D. Adams, Creative Director at Superbrothers in this new in-depth trailer. “JETT’s premise involves exploration and discovery, however our design doesn’t rely on combat or resource extraction, and the characters go to some lengths to tread lightly, giving indigenous wildlife a wide berth, striving to adapt and avoid conflict.”
Video Gamesgamespew.com

Moss is Getting a PlayStation VR Sequel, Moss Book II

Quill is back and she’s coming to the PSVR in Moss Book II. Quill was the tiny but tenacious mouse hero of Moss, a VR adventure that came to PSVR, Oculus Quest, Oculus Rift and SteamVR in 2017. Aided by your on-screen influence, she went on a quest to rescue her uncle and defeat an evil snake. And now she’s back in a new PSVR adventure, which will see her revisiting the castle where here uncle was held captive.
Video Gamesrockpapershotgun.com

Jett: The Far Shore is an immersive sim about scouting an alien world

Jett: The Far Shore is a game about making sense of the unfamiliar. It's the second game from Sword & Sworcery EP devs, Superbrothers, and your character, Mei, is part of a team of explorers looking for a planet to inhabit. The world you're on has its own interconnected ecosystem, one that you need to examine and exploit while trying to discover the source of a mysterious signal. Jett wants you to work out how to be part of the world without destabilising it. Your little team aren’t there to gather resources to make your journey easier. You’re there to learn.
Video Gameshardcoregamer.com

JETT: The Far Shore Gets Its First Gameplay Trailer

JETT: The Far Shore was one of the first notable new titles revealed last year as part of the PS5’s initial game reveals, but after that, things seem to have dried up a bit for Superbrothers A/V and Pine Scented Software’s interstellar open-world adventure. Up until now, though, when JETT re-emerged as part of the latest State of Play presentation. And it did so with its first full-on gameplay trailer, where Superborthers A/V Creative Director Craig D. Adams shows off a bit of what we can expect, hoping to “express our own feelings of awe when looking up at the starry sky.”
Video Gamespsu.com

State Of Play: All PS5 And PS4 Games Showcased In July 8 Broadcast, Watch It Again Here

Sony Interactive Entertainment hosted its July 2021 State of Play broadcast last night, which played host to a number of key upcoming PS5 and PS4 games. While a certain pissed-off Spartan warrior didn’t show his face (although we know God of War wouldn’t be there), State of Play did have plenty of interesting content, and we’ve got a recap of it here for you! Dive right in.
Video Gamescogconnected.com

Return To The Woods With Moss: Book II

Way back in 2018, a little game called Moss was released for PlayStation VR. In it, you play as an omnipotent force that aids a brave little mouse called Quill on an adventure through the woods, manipulating objects and helping Quill find secrets by navigating the 3D space that surrounds her path. Moss was considered by many to be the first great VR RPG, and today’s State Of Play event revealed that Quill will be returning in Moss: Book II.
Video Gamesmarketresearchtelecast.com

Jett: The Far Shore invites us to visit an unknown planet in his trailer for PS4 and PS5

It’s been just a year since Jett: The Far Shore was unveiled at the PlayStation 5 reveal event, a perfect time to re-see the game in all its glory. During the State of Play of the last July 9, the development team has shown a new three-minute trailer, which you can see below these lines. This independent title takes the player to explore a strange planet from their spaceship.
Video GamesComicBook

New Lost Judgment Gameplay Revealed During PlayStation's State of Play

Ryu Ga Gotoku Studio’s Lost Judgment already made headlines earlier in the week with the release of the game’s intro cinematic and some music, but that’s not all we saw of the game. Lost Judgment made an appearance during PlayStation’s latest State of Play event through a gameplay showcase that showed off more of detective Takayuki Yagami and his exploits. Nothing’s changed as far as the release date goes, so the game’s still scheduled to release for the PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and Xbox One on September 21st.
Video GamesDigital Trends

Everything shown at PlayStation’s State of Play for July 2021

PlayStation’s latest State of Play stream was chock-full of news. As announced earlier this week, the State of Play’s big focus was a nine-minute showcase of Bethesda’s Deathloop. It was accompanied by indie game updates, along with a few new announcements. Here’s everything that was announced during the show. Indie...
Video Gamescramgaming.com

Moss: Book II Announcement Trailer

Moss:Book II was announced by Polyarc Games and will be Playstation VR supported alongside other VR platforms. Given the success of the original should be pretty great. Quill is back! In Moss: Book II, the story picks up right where things left off following the successful rescue of Quill’s uncle Argus. Your adventure continues with the revelation that a winged tyrant leading the Arcane forces has turned its focus on Quill and is now on the hunt for her within the hexed castle where her uncle was held captive. Lined with dangerous terrain, challenging puzzles, and enemies twisted in fire and steel, Quill’s journey will be trying—filled with triumph and heartbreak alike—but new allies, old friends, and the very nature of the castle itself can help as she works to save the world from a great unmaking.
Video GamesTheSixthAxis

Moss: Book II announced and in development for PlayStation VR

Moss: Book II, a sequel to the adorable and critically acclaimed virtual reality game Moss has been announced. The game is confirmed for PlayStation VR, though we’ll update this post if the game is later revealed for other platforms. Polyarc Games resume the story of Quill, the adorable little mouse...
Video GamesEngadget

'Moss: Book II' continues the story of Quill on PSVR

Sony hasn't forgotten about one of the PSVR's hidden gems. During its State of Play showcase on Thursday, the company shared the trailer for Moss: Book II. It's the sequel to Polyarc's excellent 2018 Moss, which featured a cute mouse named Quill as its heroine. The trailer sets the stage...

