Moss: Book II, Jett: The Far Shore, Arcadegeddon & More Showcased During July’s State Of Play
Earlier this week, PlayStation announced that the next State of Play would be coming later this week. This one would be focused on indies, updates from third parties, and a lengthy gameplay segment from Deathloop. It was not going to be focused on what’s next for PlayStation Studios or the next generation of PlayStation VR which was announced earlier this year. Instead, we got some new game announcements as well as updates to games that will be coming later in the year and beyond.games.mxdwn.com
Comments / 0