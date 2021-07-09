Cancel
China

China Is Increasingly Disliked

By David Manners
ElectronicsWeekly.com
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs an increasingly deranged Xi lashes out at all and sundry, it seems that he’s going to have his work cut out bloodying the heads of foreigners who criticise him. The Pew Research Centre has released a new report showing that unfavorable views of Beijing have reached historic highs in 17 advanced economies.

PoliticsThe Jewish Press

Israel Gives China a Little Taste of its Own Medicine at UN

(JNS) In a rare move, reportedly due to U.S. pressure, Israel joined a declaration this week criticizing China at the U.N. Human Rights Council (UNHRC) over human-rights abuses against Muslims living in the Xinjiang Uyghur Autonomous Region. Israel’s new message to China seems to be: “If you do not stop voting against us at the U.N., we will start voting against you.”
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

China's military prepares for war, while America's military goes 'woke'

President Xi Jinping’s Chinese Communist Party (CCP) centenary speech conveyed his regime’s resolve in many ways. Those who attempt to drive a wedge between the party and the Chinese nation, he stated, will encounter “a great wall of steel forged by over 1.4 billion Chinese people.” He pledged to reinforce central control over the party, warning those who oppose its mission that they will be purged “like viruses.” He praised the party’s “courage to fight and fortitude to win,” making the CCP “invincible.” He committed to expanding and modernizing the People’s Liberation Army (PLA) to defend Chinese “sovereignty, security, and development interests.” He implied that Taiwan is a part of Chinese sovereign territory — and any efforts toward “Taiwan independence,” therefore, will be met with force.
Politicsamericanmilitarynews.com

‘This means war’: China warns US over military ties with Taipei

China on Wednesday warned the United States over increasing military contacts with Taiwan saying that seeking independence of Taiwan means ‘war’. China defense ministry spokesperson Ren Guoqiang said that China believes in its complete reunification and expressed Beijing’s opposition towards Washington-Taipei military ties. Guoqiang said that China remains firmly opposed...
Foreign PolicyPopular Mechanics

Here's What China Would Need to Invade Taiwan

The Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff told Congress he doesn’t think China plans to invade Taiwan anytime soon. But if the Chinese Communist Party changes its mind, Gen. Mark Milley does think China wants the capability to invade by 2027. China’s military buildup of the last 30 years...
Foreign PolicyPosted by
Fox News

Expert predicts failure as China eyes a move into Afghanistan: 'This is going to be fun to watch'

As American troops complete their withdrawal from Afghanistan, Beijing appears to have been waiting in the wings for an opportunity to enter the war-torn country. For President Xi Jinping and the Chinese Communist Party, Afghanistan is a crucial piece of the puzzle. It offers a portal through which the Chinese military might access the Arabian Sea, via Iran or Pakistan.
POTUSNewsweek

Chinese Foreign Official Says U.S. Dominance in 'Decline' But Will Be Hard to Overtake

China's foreign vice minister said Friday that America's hegemony is falling, but noted that it would still be hard to surpass the U.S. as a leading world power. Speaking to the Chinese state media outlet Guancha on Friday, Le Yucheng said the U.S. continued to represent the strongest, most powerful nation in the world, but that the country was suffering from an idealogical perspective.
Foreign PolicyWashington Examiner

How the Chinese Communist Party is infiltrating local US government

One of the more dramatic political news stories of the past year was when a young, attractive woman named Fang Fang (aka Christine Fang) was revealed to be a spy handled by the Chinese government. For years, Fang Fang targeted up-and-coming American politicians. She engaged in romantic trysts with at least two Midwestern mayors and was involved with Rep. Eric Swalwell, a California Democrat who ran for president in 2020. After being “outed,” she vanished.
Chinarealcleardefense.com

China Is Preparing for Nuclear War

Recently released satellite imagery reveals that China has embarked on what the Washington Post termed “a building spree that could signal a major expansion of Beijing’s nuclear capabilities.”. Nuclear analyst Jeffrey Lewis revealed that China is building what appears to be 119 missile silos across more than 700 square miles...
Washington StateVoice of America

US Military Urges Washington to Heed Warnings on China

WASHINGTON - A top U.S. military intelligence official is voicing concern that key policymakers and lawmakers may not be taking the threat posed by China seriously enough. For much of this year, officials with U.S. Indo-Pacific Command, the Pentagon and U.S. intelligence agencies have repeatedly warned about the threat from a rising China, from its growing military might to what they describe as Beijing’s ever bolder forays into cyberspace and brazen espionage campaigns.
MilitaryWashington Times

Rivalry with U.S. heats up with new Chinese supercarrier

Pentagon officials say they are confident that the new Gerald R. Ford class of Navy supercarriers would dominate in any conflict, but China is rapidly constructing its own carrier and is eager to join the “supercarrier arms race” to project power well beyond its territorial waters. After a troubled debut,...
CelebritiesPosted by
The Independent

Jackie Chan says he wants to join the ruling Communist Party of China

Jackie Chan has said he is interested in joining the ruling Communist Party of China (CPC). On Thursday (8 July), during a symposium in Beijing, the 67-year-old actor and stunt artist shared his thoughts about a keynote speech delivered by President Xi Jinping at the centenary celebrations of the CPC on 1 July. According to Global Times, The Karate Kid actor said he was proud he was to be Chinese and expressed his support for the political party.“I can see the greatness of the CPC, and it will deliver what it says, and what it promises in less than...
MilitaryPosted by
NBC News

China says it 'drove away' U.S. warship in South China Sea

China's military said it "drove away" a U.S. warship that illegally entered Chinese waters near the Paracel Islands Monday, the anniversary of an international court ruling that held Beijing had no claim over the South China Sea. The USS Benfold entered the waters without China's approval, seriously violating its sovereignty...

