July began with a colossal boom for college athletes who are now allowed to profit off their name, image and likeness: NIL. NIL is a massive game-changer that has crushed the amateurism model of the NCAA, as we will now see athletes from our favorite colleges and universities pushing brands and products on their Instagram, Twitter and TikTok platforms. For those like me who have been watching college football for a few decades, after the passage of NIL I’m sure many of us immediately thought of past gridiron stars who would have been racking up some serious cash.