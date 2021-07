It's been a long four years, but the patch to fix Nier: Automata's janky Steam port is finally ready, with Square Enix dropping the update later this week. The upgrade patch was initially announced back in April over on the official Nier Twitter account. It followed a rough few weeks for Square Enix, who found Nier: Automata was getting review bombed over on Steam thanks to the Xbox Game Pass for PC release being substantially more stable. The Game Pass version wasn't perfect, mind you, but most found it superior to the Steam version.