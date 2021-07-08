Cancel
Rumor | Google will announce an upgrade to 5 years of software support for Pixel phones, starting with the 6 series

By Deirdre O'Donnell
notebookcheck.net
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleApple currently provides its iPhones with multiple iOS versions, giving them a life-cycle with the potential to last years compared to Android counterparts from certain OEMs. Of course, Google can be said to do the next best in these terms for its own line of Pixel phones. Now, it is said that this company will roll out plans to extend this support window to equal that of Apple.

