Video Games

New Sifu Gameplay Trailer Shows off Aging Mechanic, New Release Window

By Omar Banat
Twinfinite
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEarlier today during the State of Play livestream, Slowclap games showed off a brand-new gameplay trailer for their upcoming third-person kung-fu action game titled Sifu. In this gameplay trailer, we see the main character start out at the age of 40. And by the end of the video, he has already turned 54-years-old. This is thanks to the aging mechanic in Sifu that helps you become more powerful with each death.

