The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD is now available on Switch, and it looks like Nintendo's having all sorts of fun in its marketing efforts. On social media, the company's shared a selection of screengrabs from Super Smash Bros. Ultimate, recreating classic moments from Skyward Sword using fighters, items and more. Link and Zelda appear, naturally, but there are also a couple of shots featuring Ghirahim (who's available in Ultimate as an Assist Trophy), and a couple of items that you'll recognise from Link's Skyloft adventure.