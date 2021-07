On July 8, 2020, Niya Rivera went missing at Lake Piru in Southern California after a day boat trip with her then 4-year-old son Josey Hollis Dorsey. A search then ensued for the Glee actress and her son, and although Josey was quickly found, it was unfortunately confirmed five days later that Niya Rivera had drowned in Lake Piru while saving her son and died at the age of 33.