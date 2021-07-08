OSU study: Recess quality influences behavior, social-emotional development

With many students feeling isolated during the COVID pandemic, Girls on the Run Northeast Ohio has enabled girls to make connections in safe spaces while building their confidence, learning critical life lessons and unleashing their limitless potential. Girls on the Run empowers girls in grades 3-8 to make healthy decisions, build positive relationships, and cope with difficult feelings and situations. The eight-week program involves lessons that incorporate physical activity and goal setting. There are two programs -- one for grades 3-5 and another for grades 6-8 -- that can be brought to any community in the six Northeast Ohio counties simply by completing an online application. Girls on the Run NEO provides volunteer training, program materials and necessary resources. For more information or to volunteer, visit gotrNEO.org; or call 234.206.0786.