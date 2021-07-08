Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Education

OSU study: Recess quality influences behavior, social-emotional development

By Central Oregon Daily News Sources
centraloregondaily.com
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCORVALLIS, Ore. — Recess quality, not just the amount of time spent away from the classroom, plays a major role in whether children experience the full physical, mental and social-emotional benefits of recess, a new study from Oregon State University found. “Not all recess is created equal,” said William Massey,...

centraloregondaily.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
William Massey
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Recess#Oregon State University#Osu
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Education
Related
Manistee, MIHuron Daily Tribune

Manistee school district working to assess students' social-emotional skills

MANISTEE — Children endured many stresses as a result of the coronavirus pandemic. It impacted home life, limited access to elder adults and created a very different school environment. In response, Manistee Area Public Schools has been increasing access to health care through the Child and Adolescent Health Center, as...
Manistee, MImanisteenews.com

Summer program allows students to develop social, emotional skills

MANISTEE — As part of the SafeNet summer programming, Tracy Shimel, from Jefferson Elementary and Centra Wellness, in coordination with Priscilla Anglemyer of the CareConnect program, started a social emotional enrichment program that is being held at Madison Elementary and the MMHS pool. The program runs Tuesdays and Thursdays from...
Kidsakronschools.com

Student Social-Emotional Health

With many students feeling isolated during the COVID pandemic, Girls on the Run Northeast Ohio has enabled girls to make connections in safe spaces while building their confidence, learning critical life lessons and unleashing their limitless potential. Girls on the Run empowers girls in grades 3-8 to make healthy decisions, build positive relationships, and cope with difficult feelings and situations. The eight-week program involves lessons that incorporate physical activity and goal setting. There are two programs -- one for grades 3-5 and another for grades 6-8 -- that can be brought to any community in the six Northeast Ohio counties simply by completing an online application. Girls on the Run NEO provides volunteer training, program materials and necessary resources. For more information or to volunteer, visit gotrNEO.org; or call 234.206.0786.
Mental HealtheSchool Online

3 steps educators can take to build social and emotional competence this summer

Summer is here, and if you haven’t taken the opportunity yet, it’s time to relax. Teacher stress amidst the pandemic has understandably received a lot of attention, but even before COVID-19 turned our world, including our schools, upside down in an unprecedented way, 61 percent of teachers reported that work was “always” or “often” stressful, which is twice the rate of the general population and akin to the stress levels reported by doctors and lawyers (Greenberg, Brown, & Abenavoli, 2016).
KidsWTVW

Benefits of recess on children’s quality of life

Recess isn’t just a break in the school day, it’s a chance for kids to improve their quality of life. The CDC says when young people get more physical activity, teachers see improved classroom behaviors and better attendance. Schools are in a unique position to help young people attain the...
Public Healthscitechdaily.com

High School Students Studying Remotely Because of COVID-19 Suffered Socially, Emotionally, and Academically

Study finds “thriving gap” between students who attend high school remotely vs. in person. Data from the COVID pandemic show high school students studying remotely suffered socially, emotionally, and academically. New research finds that high school students who attended school remotely during the COVID-19 pandemic suffered socially, emotionally, and academically...
knau.org

U Of A Study To Focus On Influence Of Smoker Support Networks On Quitting Behaviors

A new study at the University of Arizona will examine whether former smokers can influence active smokers to quit by creating a “reach out and help” intervention strategy. Previous research shows personal support networks and social environments have strong influence on smoking and quitting behaviors. The five-year, 3 million dollar grant is funded by the National Institutes of Health. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, smoking causes more than 480,000 deaths each year. More than 50% of those who quit relapse within the first year.
Healthyouthtoday.org

Summer offers opportunity to bridge gap in academic and social emotional learning

As America’s education system and economy recover from COVID-19, communities everywhere are turning to summer learning for hope and inspiration in preparing students for the school year ahead. Thanks to a $30 billion federal investment through the American Rescue Plan, thousands of school districts, non-profit organizations, and government agencies have turbo-charged efforts to expand access to summer programs that accelerate learning, address social emotional needs and ultimately, rekindle the joy of summer for millions of students.
Educationcmcb.org

Social and Emotional Learning and Living: Part Two

In Part One, I talked about my experience teaching music virtually in Boston Public Schools with Social and Emotional Learning (SEL) aligned curricula. In this post, I will talk about what I saw as the major successes in this work, as well as what surprised me. Also I will dive into how has my SEL work this year helped to heal myself and my community.
HealthADDitude

Good Sports: Activities That Boost Self-Esteem, Social Skills & Behavior

Soccer field, baseball pitch, basketball court, swimming pool – each athletic arena stimulates the ADHD brain in unique and potentially valuable ways. The focus and precision required of a baseball catcher may harness one child’s hyperfocus, while rapid-fire passing drills in basketball may channel the energy of another. In a recent survey, ADDitude asked caregivers what sports their children play. Below are the observed benefits of various sports for children with ADHD. Does your child play a sport? Share your experience in the Comments section below.
Rutland, VTWCAX

Rutland High School takes on social, emotional learning

RUTLAND, Vt. (WCAX) - Schools are concerned about the social and emotional recovery of students as we head toward the next school year. In the Rutland City Public Schools, a committee is working on a curriculum for the upcoming school year. The lessons will address relationships and decision-making skills, which were heavily impacted during the pandemic while students learned remotely.
Buncombe County, NCbuncombeschools.org

Summer Academy Students Study Water Quality

For this week’s problem-based learning challenge, eighth graders dove into water quality engineering. They imagined that a national sparkling water company was looking to build a plant in Buncombe County and needed to know which local water source to use. Student groups looked at samples from six water sources around the county and tested them for pH, nutrient levels, sediment, and chemicals.
Winona Lake, INinkfreenews.com

Rokita Connects Critical Race Theory To Social Emotional Learning

WINONA LAKE — Indiana Attorney General Todd Rokita on Thursday night urged hundreds of people in Winona Lake to heavily scrutinize local schools on policies they think run afoul – namely the teaching of concepts connected to Critical Race Theory. The state’s top legal figure also took aim at social-emotional...
Oregon Statekptv.com

OSU researchers working to understand behavior of wildfires

CORVALLIS, OR (KPTV) - With wildfire season well underway, a team of researchers at Oregon State University is working to build a better understanding of how wildfires behave. They’re specifically studying what are called “firebrands,” basically sparks and embers that can spread fire from one place to another. The most...
Redmond, ORcentraloregondaily.com

Redmond Schools forego mask requirement inside school buildings

The Redmond School District announced new guidelines Tuesday for students and staff in the coming school year, saying masks will not be required in school buildings. The plan for the 2021-22 academic year includes a continued requirement for masks on school buses, as per the CDC requirement for face coverings on public transit.
Scienceadafruit.com

‘Social’ Mitochondria Influence Health

The mitochondria is once again proving why it’s the powerhouse of the cell. These mitochondrial rendezvous serve multiple purposes, at least one of which seems to be cooperative. Single mitochondria that lack a genome or have a dysfunctional one can be “rescued” by fusing with healthy neighbors. The connected structures create a conduit for sharing chemical signals and proteins, and fusion might help allot proteins more equally among mitochondria, Nunnari said. But fusion doesn’t mix everything. “That’s important too — to maintain a little bit of individuality even when you’re within a network,” she said.

Comments / 0

Community Policy