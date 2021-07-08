Police: Braking, alcohol lead to hit-and-run crash

EAU CLAIRE — Alcohol and a sudden braking were factors leading to a hit-and-run crash on Hastings Way that injured one of the drivers, police say.

Dakota J. Engel, 25, 3308 Oakland St., was charged this week in Eau Claire County Court with misdemeanor counts of causing injury by drunken driving and hit and run attended vehicle. Engel is scheduled to make his initial court appearance on Aug. 4.

According to the criminal complaint:

Eau Claire police were called to a report of a hit-and-run crash with injury on June 15 on Hastings Way.

An officer responded and found a gray car southbound, partially in the left lane, on Hastings Way. It was also partially in the left turn lane for Hogeboom Avenue.

There was significant damage to the vehicle. The driver had lower back pain as a result of the crash. He appeared to grimace in pain and provided a description of the other vehicle.

The driver said he was southbound on Hastings Way just south of Birch Street when he tried to pass a slow moving sport utility vehicle. When he moved to the next lane, the driver said the SUV pulled over directly in front of him.

The driver said he moved back to his original lane of traffic and the SUV did the same thing and suddenly hit his brakes.

The driver eventually did pass the SUV. But the SUV increased its speed and crashed hard into the rear of the driver’s gray car. The driver of the SUV left the scene after the two drivers yelled at each other.

The driver of the gray car was transported to Mayo Clinic Health System in Eau Claire for treatment of his injuries.

A second officer found the SUV. It was parked on Altoona Avenue and had front bumper damage. Its emergency flashers were activated and Engel was standing outside the vehicle. Engel admitted to being involved in the crash. He said he was driving south on Hastings Way when a car was tailgating him.

Engel said he “brake checked” his vehicle, which is a term used to describe when someone slams on their brakes while driving immediately in front of another vehicle.

Engel said the gray car then passed him and also did a brake check. Engel said he was unable to stop and struck the rear of the gray car.

The officer could smell a strong odor of intoxicants coming from Engel, who admitted to drinking a quarter of a bottle of vodka prior to driving his SUV.

Engel was arrested for drunken driving and taken to Mayo Clinic Health System in Eau Claire for a blood draw.