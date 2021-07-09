Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Eau Claire, WI

Man gets jail for stalking, threatening EC woman

By Dan Holtz Leader-Telegram staff
Posted by 
Leader-Telegram
Leader-Telegram
 12 days ago

EAU CLAIRE — An Eau Claire man will spend 30 days in jail for stalking and threatening an Eau Claire woman, and breaking into her residence.

John J. Molnar, 55, pleaded no contest Thursday in Eau Claire County Court to felony counts of stalking, burglary and possession of methamphetamine.

Misdemeanor counts of criminal damage to property, bail jumping, possession of drug paraphernalia and disorderly conduct were dismissed but considered at sentencing.

Judge Michael Schumacher placed Molnar on three years of probation and fined him $1,564.

As conditions of probation, Molnar cannot have contact with the woman or known drug dealers or users.

Molnar must also maintain absolute sobriety and undergo a drug and alcohol assessment and any other recommended programming or treatment.

According to the criminal complaint:

The woman, who met with Eau Claire police on June 9, said she and Molnar had been living together off and on for the past month.

Earlier that day, the woman said she and Molnar began to argue and Molnar got mad.

After the woman asked him to leave, Molnar walked toward the door and threatened to kill her, which made her fear for her safety.

The woman took a knife to bed with her that night.

Molnar then started pounding on the door and attempted to get inside. He called her names and knocked on each side of the residence from the outside.

Molnar eventually got inside by breaking the kitchen window. The woman then ran out of the residence.

Officers found blood in multiple places in the residence. There were shards of glass on the kitchen floor.

On June 12, the woman was inside her residence with her landlord. Molnar ran in through the back door without warning, shouted at the woman and called her names.

The woman ran out of the residence to avoid a confrontation.

The landlord and his father pushed Molnar out of the residence, and he then rode away on a bicycle.

Molnar was arrested June 13 at an Eau Claire tavern. He was carrying a 12-inch knife and a drug pipe with methamphetamine residue.

Molnar was free on bond for an ongoing misdemeanor case in Eau Claire County. As a condition of bond, Molnar was prohibited from committing new crimes.

Molnar was prosecuted as a repeat offender. He was convicted of a felony count of threat to law enforcement in February 2020 in Eau Claire County.

Comments / 1

Leader-Telegram

Leader-Telegram

Eau Claire, WI
1K+
Followers
196
Post
436K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for Leader-Telegram

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Eau Claire, WI
Crime & Safety
County
Eau Claire County, WI
City
Eau Claire, WI
Eau Claire County, WI
Crime & Safety
Local
Wisconsin Crime & Safety
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Michael Schumacher
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Drug Possession#Stalking#Police#Methamphetamine#Ec#Eau Claire County Court
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
Related
Aerospace & DefensePosted by
NBC News

Amazon's Jeff Bezos makes history with all-civilian suborbital flight

Jeff Bezos, the 57-year-old founder of Amazon, has a new title to add to his résumé: astronaut. Bezos successfully flew to the edge of space Tuesday aboard a rocket and capsule developed by his private spaceflight company, Blue Origin. The billionaire entrepreneur made history by being part of the first unpiloted suborbital flight with an all-civilian crew. The much-anticipated trip was also the first crewed launch for Blue Origin’s New Shepard rocket.
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

White House looks to cool battle with Facebook

The White House on Monday sought to cool its heated confrontation with Facebook, which had festered over the weekend after President Biden accused the social media giant of “killing people” with misinformation about coronavirus vaccines. The unusual attack by Biden had triggered a tough response from Facebook, and on Monday...
BusinessPosted by
The Associated Press

US opioid lawsuits on verge of settlements with 4 companies

The yearslong effort by state and local governments in the U.S. to force the pharmaceutical industry to help pay to fix a nationwide opioid addiction and overdose crisis took a major step forward Tuesday when lawyers for local governments announced they were on the verge of a $26 billion settlement with the nation’s three biggest drug distribution companies and the drugmaker Johnson & Johnson.
Public HealthPosted by
CBS News

Canada to start letting fully vaccinated U.S. citizens enter the country on August 9

Canada announced Monday that it will begin letting fully vaccinated U.S. citizens into Canada on August 9, and those from the rest of the world on September 7. Officials said the 14-day quarantine requirement will be waived as of August 9 for eligible travelers who are currently residing in the U.S. and have received a full course of a COVID-19 vaccine approved for use in Canada.
POTUSPosted by
CBS News

Capitol rioter sentenced to 8 months in prison

A man from Florida who waved a "Trump 2020" flag on the floor of the Senate chamber on January 6 has been sentenced to eight months in prison. Paul Hodgkins, who pleaded guilty last month, is the first Capitol riot defendant sentenced for a felony charge. CBS News reporter Cassidy McDonald joins Elaine Quijano on CBSN's "Red & Blue" with more on the case.

Comments / 1

Community Policy