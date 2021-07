UPDATE: Portland Fire & Rescue announces cause of July 4 blaze that killed two and injured six residentsFireworks started the July 4 apartment building fire that killed two and injured six other residents, Portland Fire & Rescue has announced. "The cause of the deadly 4th alarm fire at 2226 NE Weidler during the morning of July 4th has been determined to be fireworks. The investigation remains open and ongoing. Two people died in this tragic fire with one still in critical but stable condition," the fire bureau said in a Thursday, July 8 press release. The Portland Police Bureau...