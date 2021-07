The best Xbox Series X monitor will buck the trend that consoles and big TVs are the best gaming buddies. With the arrival of the XSX (and S), a monitor rather than one of the best TVs for Xbox Series X suddenly makes much more sense as a console gaming display. Partly that’s down to the 120Hz high-refresh capabilities of the Series X. It’s also thanks to a new generation of monitors aimed not just at PCs but also games consoles, plus the fact that the Xbox Series X supports a wide range of resolutions, including 1440p.