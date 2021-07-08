Delta Variant Most Likely Cause of Hoosier Counties Reverting Back to Yellow

The Delta variant has been causing severe symptoms in patients across the county. And now, it looks like it's starting to infect the Hoosier state. "Knowing that our Covid numbers have risen slightly and the other variants that we are able to measure here have gone down, we feel very confident it is the Delta variant that it is causing that," said Dr. Brad Scheu, internal medicine specialist with Deaconess. "And it's become the prominent strain across all of America at this point."