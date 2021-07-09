Police: Hudson Valley Man Pointed ‘Ghost Guns’ at Man at Dunkin’

We don't need data or numbers to tell us, as New Yorkers...we're competitive. When it comes to just about anything, here in New York we want to be number 1. Look at our sports teams. The Yankees, Mets, Giants, Jets...okay maybe not the Jets. But even when our teams are the absolute worst, which they kind of are at this point, we support them no matter what. We buy the gear, we go to the games and we show our support on social media.