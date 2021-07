Celebrating Independence Day weekend on a boat did not stop Mizzou football coach Eli Drinkwitz from continuing his recruiting surge. One day after Drinkwitz landed a commitment for his 2022 recruiting class from the No. 1 running back prospect in the state of Texas, he kept the football fireworks coming with the commitment of 2022 four-star offensive lineman Deshawn Woods, who is considered by scouting services to be a top-10 lineman in his class, in addition to the No. 1 prospect in the state of Nebraska.