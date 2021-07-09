Cancel
Wheat Ridge, CO

Wheat Ridge I-70 on-ramp closed for over ten days

By Esteban Candelaria esteban.candelaria@gazette.com
Gazette
 11 days ago

To improve traffic flow and safety, the Colorado Department of Transportation shut down a westbound I-70 on-ramp in Wheat Ridge earlier this week. Tuesday evening, the department closed the I-70 on-ramp at Ward Road, which is just west of Prospect Park, so that construction crews could take advantage of summer months and accelerate road improvements for the ramp. That closure is expected to last until the morning of the 17th.

