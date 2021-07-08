Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Charleston, WV

Delta variant in 6 counties

By Point Pleasant Register
Posted by 
Point Pleasant Register
Point Pleasant Register
 12 days ago

CHARLESTON — There are currently 15 confirmed Delta variant cases spread across six West Virginia counties.

Those numbers were shared during Thursday’s press briefing with Gov. Jim Justice and State pandemic response leaders who, reportedly continue “to closely monitor the Delta variant of COVID-19 in West Virginia,” according to a news release from the governor’s office.

According to the COVID-19 dashboard operated by the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources, those six counties where the Delta variant has been confirmed are: Berkeley (4 cases); Hampshire, Marion and McDowell (each with 1 cases); Monongalia (5 cases).

“It has now jumped from 12 to 15,” Justice said on Thursday. “It doesn’t sound like much, but if this thing takes off and you’re not vaccinated, this thing could be super-deadly.

“I’m not here to alarm you. All I’m here to do is tell you the truth,” Gov. Justice continued. “How you can be taking a chance to be walking the streets without this vaccine, no matter what your age, I’ll never understand. It’s just too big of a chance.”

Information provided by the office of Gov. Jim Justice and DHHR.

Comments / 0

Point Pleasant Register

Point Pleasant Register

Point Pleasant, WV
434
Followers
37
Post
38K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for Point Pleasant Register

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Charleston, WV
Health
City
Charleston, WV
State
West Virginia State
Charleston, WV
Government
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jim Justice
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Delta#Berkeley#Monongalia#Dhhr
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
Politics
News Break
Public Health
News Break
Department of Health
Related
Aerospace & DefensePosted by
NBC News

Jeff Bezos thanks Amazon workers for Blue Origin launch in revealingly tone-deaf moment

On Tuesday morning, former Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos boarded Blue Origin's New Shepard spacecraft in West Texas with his brother, Mark, Mercury 13 astronaut candidate Wally Funk and an 18-year-old Dutch student for the first unpiloted suborbital flight with an all-civilian crew. The Blue Origin accomplishment was the second suborbital flight in nine days, with Richard Branson having blasted off last week.
SoccerABC News

Sweden stuns US 3-0 in women's soccer at Olympics

TOKYO -- Sweden didn't have to bunker down on defense against the Americans this time. Stina Blackstenius scored a pair of goals and the Swedes stunned the United States at the Olympics with a 3-0 victory Wednesday in the women's soccer tournament. The Americans, ranked No. 1 in the world...
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

Senate GOP likely to nix plan

Republicans on Wednesday are expected to defeat a motion filed by Senate Majority Leader Charles Schumer (D-N.Y.) to begin debate on a bipartisan infrastructure bill, arguing the legislation needs more work before it’s ready for action. Democrats are suspicious that GOP colleagues are running out the clock and want to...
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Israeli politician calls on Ben & Jerry's to 'rethink' ban

An Israeli politician said he expects Ben & Jerry’s to reverse its decision to stop distributing ice cream in the “Occupied Palestinian Territories” following backlash over the move. Nir Barkat, a member of the opposition party in Israel's parliament and a former mayor of Jerusalem, criticized the ice cream maker's...

Comments / 0

Community Policy