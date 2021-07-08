Delta variant in 6 counties

CHARLESTON — There are currently 15 confirmed Delta variant cases spread across six West Virginia counties.

Those numbers were shared during Thursday’s press briefing with Gov. Jim Justice and State pandemic response leaders who, reportedly continue “to closely monitor the Delta variant of COVID-19 in West Virginia,” according to a news release from the governor’s office.

According to the COVID-19 dashboard operated by the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources, those six counties where the Delta variant has been confirmed are: Berkeley (4 cases); Hampshire, Marion and McDowell (each with 1 cases); Monongalia (5 cases).

“It has now jumped from 12 to 15,” Justice said on Thursday. “It doesn’t sound like much, but if this thing takes off and you’re not vaccinated, this thing could be super-deadly.

“I’m not here to alarm you. All I’m here to do is tell you the truth,” Gov. Justice continued. “How you can be taking a chance to be walking the streets without this vaccine, no matter what your age, I’ll never understand. It’s just too big of a chance.”

Information provided by the office of Gov. Jim Justice and DHHR.