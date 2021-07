If you get your skin care tips only from TikTok, you might be led to believe that an application of retinol is right up there with brushing your teeth in terms of daily nonnegotiables (which is certainly true for some). And that if your skin is flaking, red, and irritated, it means that the powerhouse product is working and you just have to push through. On the other side is the promised land of baby-smooth, ageless skin. But there might be more to the story.