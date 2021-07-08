Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Naperville, IL

Five things to do in Naperville, Fox Valley July 16-22

By Wendy Fox Weber
Chicago Tribune
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLooking for something to do? Here are some things going on the week of July 16-22 in Naperville and the Fox Valley. Summer screenings: Aurora Regional Fire Museum will host outdoor movie screenings at 8 p.m. July 22 (“Akeelah and the Bee”) and July 29 (“Smoke Signals”). Movies will be shown in the rear lot; bring your own seating. Admission is free; refreshments will be sold. At 53 N. Broadway. Call 630-256-4140 or go to auroraregionalfiremuseum.org.

www.chicagotribune.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Fox Valley, IL
City
Geneva, IL
Local
Illinois Government
City
West Dundee, IL
City
Chicago, IL
City
St. Charles, IL
Naperville, IL
Government
City
Naperville, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Chicago Suburbs#Movies#Food Truck
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
POTUSPosted by
The Associated Press

Israel vows to ‘act aggressively’ against Ben & Jerry’s

JERUSALEM (AP) — Israel’s prime minister vowed Tuesday to “act aggressively” against the decision by Ben & Jerry’s to stop selling its ice cream in Israeli-occupied territories, as the country’s ambassador to the U.S. urged dozens of state governors to punish the company under anti-boycott laws. The strong reaction reflected...
Public HealthNBC News

Covid plus overdose deaths drove down life expectancy in 2020

Life expectancy in the U.S. plunged last year in the largest one-year drop since World War II, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported Wednesday, further widening the longevity gap between the U.S. and comparable countries. Deaths from Covid-19 and drug overdoses fueled the decline — wiping out any...
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

Senate GOP likely to nix plan

Republicans on Wednesday are expected to defeat a motion filed by Senate Majority Leader Charles Schumer (D-N.Y.) to begin debate on a bipartisan infrastructure bill, arguing the legislation needs more work before it’s ready for action. Democrats are suspicious that GOP colleagues are running out the clock and want to...

Comments / 0

Community Policy