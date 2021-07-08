Five things to do in Naperville, Fox Valley July 16-22

Looking for something to do? Here are some things going on the week of July 16-22 in Naperville and the Fox Valley. Summer screenings: Aurora Regional Fire Museum will host outdoor movie screenings at 8 p.m. July 22 (“Akeelah and the Bee”) and July 29 (“Smoke Signals”). Movies will be shown in the rear lot; bring your own seating. Admission is free; refreshments will be sold. At 53 N. Broadway. Call 630-256-4140 or go to auroraregionalfiremuseum.org.