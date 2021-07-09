Total campfire ban begins Monday across Central Oregon public lands
A total campfire ban begins Monday on public lands across Central Oregon as hot, dry and dangerous conditions persist across the region. Effective July 12 all open fires, including charcoal fires, will be prohibited on all lands administered by the Deschutes National Forest, the Ochoco National Forest and Crooked River National Grassland, and the Prineville District, Bureau of Land Management (BLM).centraloregondaily.com
Comments / 0