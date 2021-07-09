Cancel
Total campfire ban begins Monday across Central Oregon public lands

By Central Oregon Daily News Sources
centraloregondaily.com
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA total campfire ban begins Monday on public lands across Central Oregon as hot, dry and dangerous conditions persist across the region. Effective July 12 all open fires, including charcoal fires, will be prohibited on all lands administered by the Deschutes National Forest, the Ochoco National Forest and Crooked River National Grassland, and the Prineville District, Bureau of Land Management (BLM).

