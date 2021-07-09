Hundreds rally in Chicago for an end to detentions and a pathway to citizenship for immigrants

Madeleine Polovick joins immigration activists during a rally through the Loop to "demand a pathway to citizenship and an immediate halt on deportations" in Chicago on July 8, 2021. E. Jason Wambsgans/E. Jason Wambsgans

Cesar Elizarraraz stood in front of a crowd of hundreds Thursday describing how spending 21 months in detention affected his mental health, and his fiancée and five children.

While in detention, Elizarraraz said he missed his son’s high school graduation and was not able to drive him to his first year of college. For almost two years, he wasn’t able to tuck his younger children in each night, he said.

“Those are all the things that I will never be able to get back,” Elizarraraz said. “The desperation I felt hearing the kids cry, asking me to come home, or hearing Kristin, my fiancée, cry because some days it was just too much for her to bear, I cannot even put into words what that felt like.”

Elizarraraz shared some of his story with activists during a pro-immigration rally organized by the Illinois Coalition for Immigrant and Refugee Rights outside the Thompson Center. An ankle monitor cuffed his left leg, a condition of his recent release as his case continues through the court system, he said.

His fiancee, Kristin Glauner, told The Associated Press in June that local police in McHenry County arrested Elizarraraz for allegedly selling a used car without a permit.

During the pandemic, Elizarraraz said he was further isolated with visitations canceled and sometimes spent days in quarantine unable to talk to his loved ones.

Elizarraraz said he now lives with depression and was pushed almost to his breaking point when he was separated from his family.

“I am here today because so many people like you stood up to say, ‘no’ to deportation,” Elizarraraz said, his voice shaking. “‘No’ to detentions and ‘no’ to the inhumane immigration system in this country.”

Attendees at the rally held signs that said, “Citizenship for All,” “No One is Illegal on Stolen Land” and “We Can’t Wait,” among others. The crowd demanded a pathway to citizenship for everyone and a halt to deportations.

Gov. J.B. Pritzker and Democratic Reps. Jan Schakowsky and Marie Newman attended the rally and pledged to fight to stop deportations and to push for a pathway to citizenship.

People cheered as Pritzker told them Illinois is on the cusp of becoming the third state to end immigration detention. The bill he was referring to, known as the Illinois Way Forward Act, would end and prohibit contracts between Illinois cities and counties, and U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement that “house or detain” immigrants at local jails under ICE custody.

“I am the daughter of immigrants. Neither of my parents was born in the United States of America,” Schakowsky said. “I grew up in the great city of Chicago, where the first big immigration rally happened in the year 2000. We have been fighting all these years.

“But when we fight, we win,” Schakowsky chanted. “When we fight …”

“We win!” the people chanted, finishing her statement.

Other immigrants shared their stories during the rally, including Bo Thai, who said he came to the United States in 2009 when he was 13. In the country illegally, he said he didn’t qualify for Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals, a federal program under the Barack Obama administration that allows those who came to the United States illegally as children to register to work and go to college.

With his immigration status, Thai said he’s had trouble gaining access to things like a job, education and the ability to drive.

Thai said DACA has never been enough, as many immigrants are not protected by the program and those who are have to renew their application every two years.

After the rally, people marched through downtown Chicago demanding immigration reform. The peaceful march ended at the Federal Plaza.