Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Chicago, IL

Hundreds rally in Chicago for an end to detentions and a pathway to citizenship for immigrants

By Stephanie Casanova, Chicago Tribune
Posted by 
Chicago Tribune
Chicago Tribune
 11 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0UHLwt_0arZtVn500
Madeleine Polovick joins immigration activists during a rally through the Loop to "demand a pathway to citizenship and an immediate halt on deportations" in Chicago on July 8, 2021. E. Jason Wambsgans/E. Jason Wambsgans

Cesar Elizarraraz stood in front of a crowd of hundreds Thursday describing how spending 21 months in detention affected his mental health, and his fiancée and five children.

While in detention, Elizarraraz said he missed his son’s high school graduation and was not able to drive him to his first year of college. For almost two years, he wasn’t able to tuck his younger children in each night, he said.

“Those are all the things that I will never be able to get back,” Elizarraraz said. “The desperation I felt hearing the kids cry, asking me to come home, or hearing Kristin, my fiancée, cry because some days it was just too much for her to bear, I cannot even put into words what that felt like.”

Elizarraraz shared some of his story with activists during a pro-immigration rally organized by the Illinois Coalition for Immigrant and Refugee Rights outside the Thompson Center. An ankle monitor cuffed his left leg, a condition of his recent release as his case continues through the court system, he said.

His fiancee, Kristin Glauner, told The Associated Press in June that local police in McHenry County arrested Elizarraraz for allegedly selling a used car without a permit.

During the pandemic, Elizarraraz said he was further isolated with visitations canceled and sometimes spent days in quarantine unable to talk to his loved ones.

Elizarraraz said he now lives with depression and was pushed almost to his breaking point when he was separated from his family.

“I am here today because so many people like you stood up to say, ‘no’ to deportation,” Elizarraraz said, his voice shaking. “‘No’ to detentions and ‘no’ to the inhumane immigration system in this country.”

Attendees at the rally held signs that said, “Citizenship for All,” “No One is Illegal on Stolen Land” and “We Can’t Wait,” among others. The crowd demanded a pathway to citizenship for everyone and a halt to deportations.

Gov. J.B. Pritzker and Democratic Reps. Jan Schakowsky and Marie Newman attended the rally and pledged to fight to stop deportations and to push for a pathway to citizenship.

People cheered as Pritzker told them Illinois is on the cusp of becoming the third state to end immigration detention. The bill he was referring to, known as the Illinois Way Forward Act, would end and prohibit contracts between Illinois cities and counties, and U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement that “house or detain” immigrants at local jails under ICE custody.

“I am the daughter of immigrants. Neither of my parents was born in the United States of America,” Schakowsky said. “I grew up in the great city of Chicago, where the first big immigration rally happened in the year 2000. We have been fighting all these years.

“But when we fight, we win,” Schakowsky chanted. “When we fight …”

“We win!” the people chanted, finishing her statement.

Other immigrants shared their stories during the rally, including Bo Thai, who said he came to the United States in 2009 when he was 13. In the country illegally, he said he didn’t qualify for Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals, a federal program under the Barack Obama administration that allows those who came to the United States illegally as children to register to work and go to college.

With his immigration status, Thai said he’s had trouble gaining access to things like a job, education and the ability to drive.

Thai said DACA has never been enough, as many immigrants are not protected by the program and those who are have to renew their application every two years.

After the rally, people marched through downtown Chicago demanding immigration reform. The peaceful march ended at the Federal Plaza.

Comments / 2

Chicago Tribune

Chicago Tribune

Chicago, IL
2K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Your source for Chicago breaking news, sports, business, entertainment, weather and traffic.

 https://www.chicagotribune.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Illinois Society
City
Chicago, IL
Chicago, IL
Government
State
Illinois State
Local
Illinois Government
Chicago, IL
Society
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jan Schakowsky
Person
Marie Newman
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Illegal Immigrants#Immigration Detention#Immigration Enforcement#Immigration Reform#Protest Riot#Loop#The Associated Press#Democratic Reps#Ice#Thai#Daca#2021 Chicago Tribune#Chicagotribune Com#Tribune Content Agency#Llc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Advocacy
News Break
Society
News Break
Protests
News Break
Politics
News Break
U.S. Politics
News Break
Immigration
Related
Chicago, ILPosted by
Chicago Tribune

Editorial: Unvaccinated? We think you should look anew at the delta variant data.

These many pandemic-rattled months, the Tribune Editorial Board has argued many times that the residents of Illinois should shoot off to their vaccination appointments, ideally faster than Jeff Bezos’ rocket ship. Most wise Illinois heads have quietly read the efficacy data of Moderna and Pfizer vaccines, assessed the risks to self, family and community, and done precisely that. No need for ...
Chicago, ILPosted by
Chicago Tribune

Chicago expands travel advisory again and mayor warns restrictions could return as COVID-19 numbers creep up

Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot sounded the alarm on the continuing COVID-19 pandemic Tuesday, saying the city has to quash recent case increases or face the prospect of her reinstating public health restrictions to get the situation under control. “All across the United States there have been increases in COVID-19 cases, including in central and southern Illinois, and right here in Chicago,” ...
Illinois StatePosted by
Chicago Tribune

How to be a post-pandemic host, from Illinois’ most hospitable Airbnb host

Now that people are becoming more comfortable traveling, what does hospitable hosting look like in a post-lockdown world? Whether it’s hosts offering spaces on places like Airbnb or VRBO and competing for eyeballs on listings, or finally welcoming family and friends back into your guest room, some may have forgotten how to host. Airbnb just released its list of the top hospitable host in every ...
Chicago, ILPosted by
Chicago Tribune

Chicago Catholic schools return to ‘near-normal’ operations this fall, with no masks required for the vaccinated

Fully vaccinated students, teachers and staff members will not need to wear masks in Roman Catholic schools this fall, the Chicago Archdiocese announced Tuesday. The archdiocese said it is planning a return to “near-normal, pre-pandemic” operations, including the return of school Masses, all extracurricular activities and before- and after-school care programs. “We are excited to be resuming ...
Chicago, ILPosted by
Chicago Tribune

On first full day as official candidate for reelection, Gov. J.B. Pritzker indicates he’ll sign controversial ethics bill, pledges return to ‘kitchen table’ issues in second term

Democratic Gov. J.B. Pritzker indicated Tuesday he will sign a controversial ethics bill that he acknowledged “didn’t go far enough,” saying he believes it makes some progress toward restoring the public’s trust in Illinois government. In a short but wide-ranging interview on his first full day as an announced candidate for reelection, Pritzker also hailed House Speaker Emanuel “Chris” Welch ...

Comments / 2

Community Policy