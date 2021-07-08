Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Environment

Another Round of Potentially Severe Storms Is On the Way

By Cameron Hopman
wevv.com
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFollowing an active afternoon and early evening that left thousands without power and downed multiple trees and power lines across portions of the Tri-State, it looks as though quieter conditions are gearing up for a return to the Ohio Valley. The last of our shower and thunderstorm activity should exit east of the Tri-State between 9PM and 10PM this evening, leaving us with lingering cloud cover and more mild air despite a weak northerly wind flow overnight. Morning low temperatures are expected to dip toward the upper 60s and low 70s early Friday morning - well fall to 69° in the River City. While today's passing cold front isn't expected to have much effect on our temperatures for the end of the work week, the amount of humidity in the air will be slightly more barrable; dew points routinely pushing 70° in recent days will be closer to 65° for much of our Friday.

www.wevv.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Illinois State
State
Iowa State
State
Missouri State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Severe Weather#Extreme Weather#Dew
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
Related
Environmentspectrumlocalnews.com

Severe storms possible this evening

Strong storms will move in this evening, and some could become severe. For a feed of updates, scroll to the bottom of this page. We are under a Marginal to Slight Risk (level 1-2 of 5) for severe weather today. Storms capable of producing damaging winds and hail will pop up in the rest of the day and continue overnight.
Oneida County, NYRomesentinel.com

Another round of nature’s fury

TOWN OF WESTERN — Barely a week and a half after an EF-1 tornado ripped through roads and homes in the Town of Western, another rainstorm has brought floods and more damage — as well as several evacuations from the rising water. A bridge on Hillside Road has been washed...
Salt Lake City, UTFox 13 Now - Salt Lake City

Another round of showers & thunderstorms this afternoon

Happy Tuesday! Moisture has surged into Utah. That means scattered showers and thunderstorms will ramp up again this afternoon and evening. These storms could produce heavy downpours, gusty winds and even small hail. Flash flooding is "probable" for all of our National Parks. It's going to be a partly cloudy...
Houston, TX365thingsinhouston.com

Make a plan for severe weather with our Hurricane Preparedness Guide

Stay calm, get informed and be prepared on readying yourself and property for hurricanes and severe weather disasters in the Houston and Galveston region. After a relatively quiet start to the hurricane season in 2021, atmospheric conditions are expected to shift in the coming months, making for more tropic activity in the Gulf as we get deeper into hurricane season, which ends Tuesday, November 30.
EnvironmentNewsChannel 36

Another severe risk for Tuesday

After a few days away from the severe weather, it returns for Tuesday afternoon. The Storm Prediction Center has increased the range of the marginal risk into the Northern Tier. The entire Twin Tiers is now under the marginal risk, with the biggest threats being heavy winds, hail, and localized heavy areas of rain.

Comments / 0

Community Policy