Another Round of Potentially Severe Storms Is On the Way

Following an active afternoon and early evening that left thousands without power and downed multiple trees and power lines across portions of the Tri-State, it looks as though quieter conditions are gearing up for a return to the Ohio Valley. The last of our shower and thunderstorm activity should exit east of the Tri-State between 9PM and 10PM this evening, leaving us with lingering cloud cover and more mild air despite a weak northerly wind flow overnight. Morning low temperatures are expected to dip toward the upper 60s and low 70s early Friday morning - well fall to 69° in the River City. While today's passing cold front isn't expected to have much effect on our temperatures for the end of the work week, the amount of humidity in the air will be slightly more barrable; dew points routinely pushing 70° in recent days will be closer to 65° for much of our Friday.