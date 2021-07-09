Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Mount Pleasant, WI

Foxconn's partner Fisker in discussions with Wisconsin Economic Development Corporation for 'electric vehicle manufacturing'

Post-Crescent
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFoxconn Technology Group and Fisker Inc., a California car maker, are talking with the Wisconsin Economic Development Corp. about building electric vehicles in the state, Foxconn confirmed Thursday. "As part of the site selection process, Foxconn and Fisker have engaged with the Wisconsin Economic Development Corporation to discuss plans for...

www.postcrescent.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Wisconsin Business
Mount Pleasant, WI
Business
City
Mount Pleasant, WI
State
California State
Mount Pleasant, WI
Cars
State
Wisconsin State
Wisconsin State
Wisconsin Cars
Local
Wisconsin Government
Mount Pleasant, WI
Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Foxconn Technology Group#Fisker Inc#Wedc#Lcd#Medtronic
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Electric Vehicles
News Break
Economy
News Break
Business
News Break
Manufacturing
News Break
Politics
News Break
Cars
News Break
Jobs
News Break
Personal Finance
Related
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

Pelosi weighing GOP picks for Jan. 6 probe

Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) said Tuesday that she has not yet accepted House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy 's (R-Calif.) Republican picks for the Jan. 6 select committee. "I'm reviewing that," she said Tuesday morning. But opening the door to McCarthy's selections, Pelosi is also emphasizing that those lawmakers who voted...
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

White House looks to cool battle with Facebook

The White House on Monday sought to cool its heated confrontation with Facebook, which had festered over the weekend after President Biden accused the social media giant of “killing people” with misinformation about coronavirus vaccines. The unusual attack by Biden had triggered a tough response from Facebook, and on Monday...
BusinessPosted by
The Associated Press

US opioid lawsuits on verge of settlements with 4 companies

The yearslong effort by state and local governments in the U.S. to force the pharmaceutical industry to help pay to fix a nationwide opioid addiction and overdose crisis took a major step forward Tuesday when lawyers for local governments announced they were on the verge of a $26 billion settlement with the nation’s three biggest drug distribution companies and the drugmaker Johnson & Johnson.

Comments / 0

Community Policy