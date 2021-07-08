Cancel
Garden Grove, CA

9 injured during firework blast in Garden Grove

By KJ Hiramoto
foxla.com
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGARDEN GROVE, Calif. - A large firework explosion left several children hurt during a Fourth of July celebration in Garden Grove. The Garden Grove Police Department responded to a call in the 13800 block of Rosita Place. Upon arrival, emergency crews took an 8-year-old boy to the hospital after he suffered an injury and suffered burns to various parts of his body. Five other children were treated by medics at the scene for minor injuries, police say.

