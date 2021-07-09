2 South Florida men, 4 Colombians involved in Moïse assassination, Haitian minister says
PORT-AU-PRINCE, Haiti — Two South Florida men have been arrested in connection with the assassination of Haiti President Jovenel Moïse, the Miami Herald has learned. James Solages, 35, of Fort Lauderdale, was identified as one of the assailants by Mathias Pierre, a minister in charge of Haitian elections. Solages, originally from Haiti, is an American citizen, Pierre said.www.northwestgeorgianews.com
