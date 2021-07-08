Cancel
Review: 'Stupidhead!', an audio broadcast from Toronto's Outside the March

 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleYes, I have been guilty and now regret bypassing some plays and their titles without doing any research on them. ‘Stupidhead!’ was one of them. I disliked hearing this term when I taught at an elementary school for three years as some of the students used this word as a ‘put down’ towards each other, and I was forever having to stop lessons (or name calling in the school yard during recess duty) and privately speak to individuals to explain how inappropriate this label truly was whether it was used in jest or not, and its usage had to cease immediately.

